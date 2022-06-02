Invesco Hires Head of Institutional Specialists for ETFs and Indexed Strategies

Invesco has hired an ETF veteran for the newly created global position of head of institutional specialists for ETFs and indexed strategies.

Emily Foote McKinley has been named the new head of institutional specialists for ETFs and indexed strategies, effective today, June 2, 2022. McKinley, who will be based in the Invesco office in New York, will report to Anna Paglia, global head of Invesco ETFs and indexed strategies, according to a statement from the firm.

Invesco managed $1.6 trillion in assets on behalf of clients as of the end of March. The global firm is well known for its popular ETF strategies, including the $32.6 billion Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) and the $167 billion Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ).

“Institutional interest in ETFs is quickly growing and we are restructuring our leadership to ensure we are united with the needs of this client segment,” Paglia said in a statement. “I am excited that Emily will be bringing her expertise and innovative thinking to our interactions with the institutional channel.”

“I’m incredibly happy to join the Invesco team to help bring its unique ETF line-up to institutional investors,” McKinley said in a statement. “Invesco ETF and Indexed Strategies is a leader in designing innovative exposures to help clients meet their many goals, which aligns with how institutional investors are thinking about the second generation of ETF implementation.”

McKinley has worked in the ETF industry for over 17 years in several prominent roles. Most recently, McKinley was a senior product strategist for institutional client engagement at BlackRock, where she drove and managed relationships with some of the largest U.S. pensions, foundations, endowments, and consultants. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, she was an analyst at LMCG Investments in Boston. McKinley has B.A. from Middlebury College and is a CFA charter holder, according to a statement from the firm.

