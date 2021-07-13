Pacer ETFs Launches 2 Dividend ETFs, ‘TRPL’ and ‘QDPL’

On Tuesday, Pacer ETFs, an ETF provider that offers strategy-driven, rules-based ETFs, announced the launch of two U.S. large cap dividend ETFs, QDPL and TRPL, in partnership with financial innovation and asset management company Metaurus Advisors, LLC.

The two new unique, dividend-focused ETFs are now available on the New York Stock Exchange. The first fund is the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF ($QDPL), which seeks to provide cash distributions equal to 400% of the S&P 500 dividend yield in exchange for modestly lower exposure (~88%) to the price return performance of the S&P 500. The second, the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF ($TRPL), seeks to provide cash distributions equal to 300% of the S&P 500 dividend yield in exchange for modestly lower exposure (~92%) to the price return performance of the S&P 500.

See also: Pacer ETFs Introduces July Series of Structured Outcome Strategy ETFs

“We are pleased to partner with Metaurus on these funds given their expertise,” shared Pacer ETFs Distributors President Sean O’Hara. “The emphasis on portfolio cash flow and income needs are not going away, and the market has shown a significant interest in strategies that creatively address this demand. At Pacer ETFs, we feel these two funds answer this call.”

Rick Silva, partner and Senior Managing Director of Metaurus Advisors, also spoke to the decision to partner with Pacer on these funds: “Pacer’s strategy-driven approach and keen sense of industry needs are what drew us to this partnership and creation of these innovative ETFs based on patented technologies. Our team is looking forward to bringing together our shared knowledge in the ETF space to deliver unique solutions to investors seeking to combine a multiple of the index’s dividend yield with diversified, broad market exposure.”

In recent weeks, Pacer celebrated its sixth birthday while surpassing $7 billion in assets under management. The firm also just rolled out its July series of the Pacer Swan SOS ETF family.

For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com.