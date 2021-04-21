Optimizing the 60/40 Portfolio Through Varying Market Conditions with Liquid Alts

Advisors often ask how to pick the best liquid alts strategy to diversify their clients’ portfolios. This is a fair, if not critical, question as alternatives strategies span a wide range of investment objectives and are often suited for specific market conditions. Also, some alts strategies may be more appropriate for either the equity or fixed income sleeves of a portfolio.

In an environment characterized by volatile equity markets and low but rising interest rates, advisors can look to solutions to consider.

ETF investors who are interested in alternative strategies can look to a number of options. For example, the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy ETF (NYSEArca: QAI) provides a diversified mix of alternative strategies, including multiple hedge fund investment styles such as long/short equity, global macro, market neutral, event-driven, fixed income arbitrage, and emerging markets.

The IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (NYSEArca: QLS) is designed to mirror hedge funds’ long/short strategies.

The IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEArca: MCRO) tries to replicate the risk-adjusted return characteristics of a global macro strategy that takes long and short positions on various assets based on the overall economic and political views of a number of countries or their macroeconomic principles.

The IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEArca: QMN) tries to give consistent returns in any market with low volatility.

The IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEArca: QED) is designed to mirror hedge funds’ event-driven strategies.

Lastly, the IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEArca: MNA) employs a type of alternative, “directional hedge fund strategy” called merger arbitrage where the fund tries to capture the spread between a stock’s trading price before a deal is announced and its eventual takeover price.

