OneAscent Launches Core Plus Bond ETF With OACP

OneAscent Investment Solutions announced the launch of its second exchange traded fund, the OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: OACP). The fund, which began trading on the NYSE Arca on Thursday, seeks total return, with an emphasis on income as the source of that total return, while giving special consideration to certain values-based and impact criteria.

OACP is advised by OneAscent Investment Solutions and sub-advised by Nuveen. It is constructed to be a core fixed income portfolio holding that provides exposure to diversified fixed income holdings, including non-benchmark exposure to bonds rated below investment-grade, non-U.S. dollar, and emerging market bonds.

“We are excited to partner with Nuveen and launch the OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF as we continue our mission of helping investors align their investments with their values,” said Nathan Willis, director of portfolio strategy for OneAscent Investment Solutions, in a news release announcing the fund’s launch. “With OACP, we seek to provide a diversified fixed income portfolio with a focus on values-alignment and positive impact.”

The fund is now the second ETF advised by OneAscent Investment Solutions, joining the OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSE Arca: OALC), which launched in November 2021.

OneAscent managed $1.3 billion in assets as of December 31.

