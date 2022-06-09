New Pacer ETFs Find Opportunities in Supply Chain and Data Industries

Exchange traded fund provider Pacer ETFs has launched two new funds that aim to invest in the underlying trends driving the evolution of supply chains and the development of data transmission and the digital revolution. These new funds are:

The Pacer Industrials and Logistics ETF (NYSE Arca: SHPP) , which follows a rules-based index that tracks the performance of publicly traded companies involved in the transportation, logistics, hardware, software, and ancillary services involved in the support and functioning of global distribution supply chains. SHPP intends to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in the growth and evolution of global supply chain networks as macroeconomic shifts, catalyzed by COVID-19, have made consumers and businesses increasingly dependent on seamless delivery services.

, which follows a rules-based index that tracks the performance of publicly traded companies involved in the transportation, logistics, hardware, software, and ancillary services involved in the support and functioning of global distribution supply chains. SHPP intends to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in the growth and evolution of global supply chain networks as macroeconomic shifts, catalyzed by COVID-19, have made consumers and businesses increasingly dependent on seamless delivery services. The Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSE Arca: TRFK), which follows a rules-based index that tracks the performance of publicly traded companies involved in the use, manipulation, transmission, storage of data, and related ancillary services. TRFK intends to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in product and service companies that enable and/or enhance data mining, hardware, and software system operations.

“Global supply chain shortfalls and increased demand for high-tech data resources have impacted every sector of the market,” said Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors in a news release. “SHPP and TRFK were launched to offer advisors direct access to the companies supplying the infrastructure, operational, and logistics support that must be built out before both of these global issues are resolved. We believe these ETFs provide opportunities to capitalize on global long-term trends that address and strengthen supply chains, as well as enhance all aspects of the digital revolution.”

To remedy the supply chain crisis, logistics solutions across the transportation ecosystem must be enhanced and expanded upon. Additionally, hardware is an essential need for data centers, and there continues to be a bigger demand for such products in everyday life. TRFK aims to capture the growth within this field as scarcity of semiconductors is currently a rampant problem.

“We are extremely attentive to the needs of advisors and determined to offer new, innovative ETF products that dive deeper into these core themes,” added Joe Thomson, founder, and president of Pacer Financial. “By consistently improving and expanding our offerings of rules-based ETFs, we can best deliver investment products that take into account budding trends and forthcoming opportunities.”

Last month, Pacer launched the Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD), which aims to follow an index consisting of globally listed stocks and depositary receipts of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from robotics or manufacturing automation equipment, computer-aided design (CAD) software, or 3D printing products or services and material providers.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.