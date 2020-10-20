The Fed’s reinforcement of a lower-for-longer yield environment has added to investor apprehension about the outlook for income generation. Covid-19 and uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the election has further led to trepidation about staying invested, with economic signs increasingly pointing towards defense.

In the upcoming one-hour webinar on Oct. 27, Income Redefined: Positioning Your Portfolio for the “Known Unknowns, Nationwide and ETF Trends will explore strategies for managing risk, while generating income from some of the most innovative companies in the market today.

Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, as he moderates a discussion on:

The current environment and the factors that will be most impactful in shaping the market climate

The composition of the Nasdaq-100 ® and its relevance to today’s income investor

and its relevance to today’s income investor Tactics for staying invested, while positioning your portfolios to weather volatility

The potential benefits of pairing income generation and downside risk mitigation as the cornerstone of a long-term approach to income investing

