2 Dividend ETFs From Vanguard With an Eye on Growth

It’s one thing for a company to maintain its dividends, but it’s another to actually grow those dividends over time, especially in the current market where uncertainty is abundant. Thankfully, Vanguard has a pair of exchange traded funds (ETFs) that do just that.

First off is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG), which seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index, which consists of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time.

The advisor attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index.

Overall, VIG: