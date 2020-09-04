Webinar: How Financial Advisors are Using ESG to Attract, Retain and Educate Clients

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ETFs are exploding in popularity, both with investors and with issuers. There are now over 100 products on the market, which have collected some $31.76 billion in investment assets — overtaking assets invested in traditional energy ETFs for the first time. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ETFs are exploding in popularity, both with investors and with issuers.

What participants will learn:

• How have ESG investment trends changed in 2020• How to define ESG approaches• Millennials’ growing demand for sustainable investments

• How to talk about sustainable investments as more than just a feel-good story• How to incorporate these strategies into a diversified investment portfolioSpeakers:• Jason Bloom, Senior Director, Global Macro ETF Strategy, Invesco

• Jean-René Giraud, C.E.O. TrackInsight

• Ryan Issakainen, Senior Vice President, Exchange-Traded Fund Strategist, First Trust Advisors

• Sara Mehle, Senior Analyst, Nasdaq Dorsey Wright

• Moderator: John D. Molesphini, Global Head of Insights, eVestment

