Play a Bounce in Growth and Emerging Markets With This ETF

Investors looking at emerging markets and having an “aha moment” might be wondering if a bounceback play is in the works. While it’s possible, headwinds abound, making it necessary to look at the opportunity with a discerning screener.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is supercharging food and fuel prices and stoking a cost-of-living crisis across the globe. However, the worst effects are yet to kick in. As rising inflation and government cutbacks bite households harder, we see a rise in civil unrest as inevitable across key emerging economies that will have likely knock-on impacts on political stability and investor confidence.

“Middle-income economies struggling with the public purse will be most at risk,” the report added. “According to our Civil Unrest Index Projections, 10 of these countries – including Brazil, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, and Senegal – are in line to take the hardest hit over the next six months.”

An ETF With a Discerning Screener

Investors or advisors can do their own research with respect to emerging market equities, but an easier way is to look at exchange-traded funds (ETFs), particularly those with a discerning screener that focuses on quality. One such fund is the First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX® Fund (FEMS).