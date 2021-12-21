Is Your Portfolio Ready for Omicron Impacts?

Within one week, Omicron has become the most prevalent variant in the U.S., overshadowing Delta in areas where both strains are actively spreading. It’s an increase that even the CDC and health officials didn’t expect, and with much still unknown about the health impacts of this newest COVID variant, it could have bigger economic impacts potentially than initially calculated.

Two weeks ago, Omicron accounted for just 13% of all sequenced cases in the U.S., with Delta being the far more common variant; last week, Omicron made up 73% of all sequenced cases, while Delta had dramatically dropped off, the Financial Times reports. Officials had originally estimated that the overtake would be weeks to a month in the making, and instead it has happened in the space of a singular week.

Omicron was first confirmed in the U.S. with a case in California on December 1st and is now reported in every single state except four. Mask and indoor restrictions are being reenacted by cities and states, and globally countries have enacted lockdowns and travel bans.

For now, the newest variant is particularly hitting states in the Northeast and other areas where weather is colder and people are indoors more often. New York has just recorded its fourth consecutive day of record infections, with 23,391 people testing positive on Monday.

With Omicron raging across the U.S. at an unprecedented rate and much still unknown about the severity of the variant, hospitals are bracing for a huge uptick in cases as people look to travel this week and next for holidays. What the economic impact will be still remains to be seen, but Omicron has already proven to be an aggressively contagious COVID-19 variant.

