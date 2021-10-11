Department of Defense Looking to Expand Cloud Computing Overseas

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Defense outlined its goals that would help support service members outside of the U.S. by way of cloud computing, or OCONUS. The strategy is broken down into three parts: resilient connectivity, providing the right computing power, and training members to utilize the technology, reported a DoD article.

The government’s Deputy Chief Information Officer for Information Enterprise, Danielle Metz, discussed the strategy virtually, explaining that providing support to service members who were at the tactical edge was crucial.

A primary issue that is being experienced by individuals in the field is unreliable network connectivity. The OCONUS Cloud Strategy seeks to mitigate that by improving the in-field infrastructure, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies that can work in suboptimal environments, and expanding access to devices outside of just desktops and laptops.

The secondary goal also helps to improve connectivity by improving processing power outside of the U.S. and as close to the tactical edge as possible. “Right now the way that we have things structured is that we’re doing a lot of backhauling from those OCONUS locations back to the United States,” Metz said.

The amount and type of information that needs to be transmitted can put strains on systems, and the latency that is picked up in transmitting it all back to the U.S. and then again to its point of origin can make pinpoint, accurate, time-sensitive decisions very difficult. The strategy calls for enterprise management of the cloud so that crucial data can be processed at its point of origin, or as close to it as possible, and service members can be trained in the technology.

“It’s a whole-of-government approach in terms of working with members of Congress, with other federal partners, internal to DOD, also with our cloud service providers and developing a cohesive strategy that works for the department to be able to deliver these much needed services, to where they are needed,” Metz said.

