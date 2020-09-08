With the myriad of tech ETFs at your fingertips, how do you determine which ones fit your goals? Do you choose between AI, Internet, Semiconductor, Cyber, or is there a way these each play a unique role in your portfolio?

In the upcoming webcast, Capitalizing on Today’s Tech: Semiconductors, AI, Robo and Internet Funds, Mark Marex, Research & Development Specialist, Nasdaq Global Information Services; and Ben Jones, Research & Development Specialist, Nasdaq Global Information Services, will discuss the history of semiconductors and consider internet investing and the nuances between artificial intelligence and robotics in the technology, industrial, medical and other economic sectors, along with their place in today’s investing landscape.

To start, many should be acquainted with the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100, an index comprised of 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The ETF includes many prominent tech names like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, among others.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) tracks the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor Index, a modified factor weighted index created and administered by Nasdaq, Inc. designed to provide exposure to US companies within the semiconductor industry. Nasdaq selects the 30 most liquid eligible semiconductor securities from the NASDAQ US Benchmark Index and then ranks those securities.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NasdaqGM: ROBT), which follows the Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index, can help target companies engaged in the artificial intelligence and robotics segments of the technology, industrial, and other economic sectors. Components are classified as AI or robotics engagers, enablers, or enhancers, as determined by the Consumer Technology Association.

Additionally, the First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (NasdaqGM: CIBR) has also benefited from the shift to working at home as more organizations see the benefit of increasing investments in cybersecurity solutions. CIBR tries to reflect the performance of the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index, which is designed to track the performance of companies engaged in the cybersecurity segment of the technology and industrials sectors. It includes companies primarily involved in the building, implementation, and management of security protocols applied to private and public networks, computers, and mobile devices to protect the integrity of data and network operations.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about tech innovations can register for the Wednesday, September 9 webcast here.