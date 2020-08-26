The fight against the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the biotechnology industry into the frontlines. Governments globally have poured billions of dollars into the biotech industry, prompting a race by innovative companies to produce a viable Covid-19 treatment.

In the upcoming webcast, How to Gain Exposure to the Next Generation of Healthcare, Jeffrey Schwarte, Portfolio Manager, Principal Global Equities; Amanda Mahoski, Research Analyst, Principal Global Equities; and Matthew Cohen, Head of Principal ETF Specialist Team, Principal Global Investors, will take a closer look at the developments in the biotechnology industry, discuss related healthcare innovations posed to support rapid growth, and provide insights about a targeted investment strategy designed to capitalize on innovation in the healthcare sector.

Specifically, the Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (Nasdaq: BTEC) is among the cadre of healthcare ETFs that are soaring this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its positioning at the cusp of healthcare innovation, a theme being spotlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, BTEC is proving youthful healthcare investments that can be served. BTEC seeks to tap into the increasing demand for healthcare solutions as demographic trends have driven healthcare spending to more than double in the last 20 years, according to Principal.

BTEC tracks the Nasdaq U.S. Healthcare Innovators Index, which is designed to provide exposure to early-stage small-capitalization healthcare companies. These are primarily biotechnology and life science, which have the potential to create cures for cancer, develop new medical technologies, or spearhead other medical advances.

Additionally, the ETF provides access to specialized healthcare solutions, bringing an efficient, systematic approach to identifying and selecting smaller healthcare companies that many investors neglect.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, health care technology has come to the fore with various innovations to combat the virus. This can only help fuel health care technology exchange-traded funds moving forward from preventative medicine to treatment. That trend benefits BTEC and can keep it away from debates such as insurance and pharmaceuticals pricing.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about developments in the biotech industry can register for the Thursday, August 27 webcast here.