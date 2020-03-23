De-Risk U.S. Equities with a Unique Low-Volatility Approach

One timely way to de-risk client portfolios is by allocating U.S. equity investments to lower volatility companies. However, unsophisticated application of the low volatility factor in large caps can leave investors prone to several pitfalls.

Specifically, smart beta or factor-based strategies may be one way for investors to hedge risks. For example, the Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NasdaqGM: USMC) is comprised of companies with the largest market capitalization taken from the Nasdaq U.S. 500 Large Cap Index and screened based on a quantitative model. USMC is a multi-factor fund, an increasingly popular strategy within the broader smart beta universe.

USMC’s underlying index utilizes a modified equal-dollar weighting methodology where securities in the top 10% of aggregate market capitalization are weighted by market cap, but the remaining securities are equally weighted and volatility adjusted to give a higher tilt toward those that are more liquid and less volatile.

The ETF can potentially provide investors a systematic tilt toward lower historical volatility as a way to offer more stability and better downside protection, along with a highly focused, yet risk-aware, exposure to mega-cap in an attempt to help investors generate better risk-adjusted returns over the long haul.

Principal Global Investors also offers an expanded suite, including the Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (PLC), Principal U.S. Small-Mid Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (PSM), and Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (PDEV).

