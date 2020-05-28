3 ETFs to Capitalize on EBAY’s Future Growth Prospects

Despite all the technological advances over the years and the spate of companies thriving in the “new economy,” eCommerce site eBay is not to be forgotten. Since its founding in 1995, it has remained a tech staple that exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors should keep on eye on as the company looks to reinvent itself.

“With all the buzz about this year’s surge in e-commerce stocks, you may forget about one of the oldest plays in the space today. In fact, eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock is quietly having a solid 2020,” wrote Louis Navellier and the InvestorPlace Research Staff. “Even better, it’s priced more attractively than some of its sexier, flashier e-commerce peers. With a new CEO and coming off a solid earnings report, I think it’s time for investors to take another look at eBay stock, and appreciate it being one of the better e-commerce investments that you can make today.

That said, here are a few funds to watch with EBAY holdings:

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF): seeks long-term capital appreciation and the potential for current income, while also seeking to protect principal during unfavorable market conditions. The fund will seek to invest in the equity securities of small-capitalization, mid-capitalization, and large capitalization domestic and foreign companies that the sub-advisor to the fund and an affiliate of the advisor, believes display attractive prospects for growth in a company’s intrinsic value, and in other tactical investment opportunities. It may invest up to 50% of its net assets in the securities of issuers in emerging markets.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG): seeks long-term capital appreciation and the potential for current income, while also seeking to protect principal during unfavorable market conditions. The fund will seek to invest in the equity securities of small-capitalization, mid-capitalization, and large capitalization domestic and foreign companies that the sub-advisor to the fund and an affiliate of the advisor, believes display attractive prospects for growth in a company’s intrinsic value, and in other tactical investment opportunities. It may invest up to 50% of its net assets in the securities of issuers in emerging markets.

WBI BullBear Rising Income 3000 ETF (WBIE): seeks long-term capital appreciation and the potential for current income, while also seeking to protect principal during unfavorable market conditions. The fund will seek to invest in the equity securities of small-capitalization, mid-capitalization, and large capitalization domestic and foreign companies that the sub-advisor to the fund and an affiliate of the advisor, believes display attractive prospects for growth in a company’s intrinsic value, and in other tactical investment opportunities. It may invest up to 50% of its net assets in the securities of issuers in emerging markets.

