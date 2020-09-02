Tap This Emerging Markets ETF for Rebounding Chinese Stocks

U.S. stocks are impressive this year, but China is really asserting itself as a leader among major global equity markets. Stocks in the world’s second-largest economy are helping diversified emerging markets ETFs, including the FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEArca: TLTE), turn for the better.

Factor-based strategies like smart beta ETFs can be used to solve different portfolio needs. For instance, single factors help target exposure to enhance returns or address specific client needs, whereas a multi-factor approach may provide a diversified core equity allocation that leverages the benefits of multiple factors and limit cycle risks associated with individual factors.

“The CSI 300 Index has 79% of its members trading above their 200-day moving average, almost twice the five-year average,” reports Bloomberg. “By contrast, the figure for the S&P 500 Index is 62%, a sign of fewer stocks buttressing the rally there. The proportion is 86% for the ChiNext Index, versus about 50% for the Nasdaq Composite.”

Talking TLTE

TLTE seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Factor Tilt IndexSM. The index is designed to reflect the performance of a selection of companies that, in aggregate, possess greater exposure to size and value factors relative to the Morningstar Emerging Markets Index, a float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted index of companies incorporated in emerging-market countries.

“Technology and related sectors have powered the S&P 500 to multiple highs this year but the rally has been concentrated in a handful of stocks that investors see as well-suited for a stay-at-home economy,” according to Bloomberg. “In China, the rebound from the March lows has spread to laggards including industrials and materials, a trend that is consistent with a recuperating economy.”

TLTE’s large weight to China, one of this year’s best-performing major equity markets, could be a boon for patient investors. TLTE helps investors steer clear of frothy valuations. TLTE assigns a value score based on price/book ratio, price/earnings ratio, price/cash flow ratio, price/sales ratio, and dividend yield. Selected securities are then divided by thirds into the following categories: value, core, and growth—all applied to the market cap categories—large cap, mid-cap, and small cap allocations.

Indicating that there could be more upside ahead for TLTE, “China’s economy gathered momentum in August as a strong industrial sector, better business confidence and a recovery in home and car sales combined to help the nation become the first globally to emerge from the Covid-19 slump,” according to Bloomberg.

