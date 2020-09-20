Ep 29: Marketing in the Age of Social Distancing – With Maribeth Kuzmeski, PhD.

Just because you can’t meet your clients face-to-face at this time doesn’t mean you can’t host extraordinary events and attract new leads.

In this episode, Laura Gregg and David Partain are joined by Dr. Maribeth Kuzmeski, PhD, President of Red Zone Marketing. Maribeth shares some insights from her recent advisor study on how financial advisors are navigating through the pandemic. She discusses the impact of the pandemic on how advisors do business and shares some actionable ideas for creating memorable client events and meetings and how to prospect in the pandemic.

In this episode, you will learn:

How advisors are growing their businesses – stats from her latest research study

What needs to change when you shift to a virtual event

How to put your website to work for you – especially during uncertain times

Getting personal with prospects — virtually

And more!

Discover how the pandemic has changed marketing for financial advisors!

Resources: FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds | Laura Gregg | David Partain | Red Zone Marketing