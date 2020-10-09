Can Console Debuts Spur More Demand for Gaming ETFs?

The Covid-19 pandemic put gaming further into the spotlight as social distancing measures forced gamers to keep their consoles fired up to pass the time away. With the holidays just around the corner, new consoles will come to the market, which should help spur demand for gaming exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“With pre-orders for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox X Series sold out almost everywhere before their November release, video-game ETFs are ripe for a boom,” a Bloomberg article said.

The report also noted further that "supply-chain constraints coupled with high demand shows 'this console cycle is going to benefit mostly all of the video game companies,' according to Pedro Palandrani, an analyst at Global X Management Company LLC. HERO, an exchange-traded fund managed by Global X, has surged almost 70% this year. But the recent volatility and sideways-trading over the past month or so suggest there needs to be a new catalyst to extend the rally."

“We’re going to see renewed interested in the industry,” said Palandrani, “As we get more sales reports of these video game” consoles and their accessories.