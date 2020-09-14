3 ETFs to Consider for International Yield Exposure

The recurring narrative is that yield is hard to come by nowadays, but fixed income investors still have options. One of those is looking overseas, and these three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) do just that while offering investors the yield options they desire.

“Yields have declined over the past several decades, driving some investors into high-yielding stocks to shore up their income,” wrote Daniel Sotiroff in a Morningstar article. “Fund providers have responded to this desire with rules-based strategies specifically focused on yield. But it’s important to remember that high-yielding stocks can be riskier than the overall market. Therefore, the risk management aspect of yield-centric funds becomes an important part of their investment merit. Furthermore, investors should not lose sight of the basic principles that have led to improved long-term performance. Low fees and diversification should not be abandoned in the quest for yield.”

Here are three ETFs to consider:

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (IQDY): seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Northern Trust International Quality Dividend Dynamic IndexSM. The index is designed to reflect the performance of a selection of companies that, in aggregate, possess greater financial strength and stability characteristics relative to the Northern Trust International Large Cap Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the securities in the index. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF): seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Northern Trust International Quality Dividend IndexSM. The index reflects the performance of a selection of companies that, in aggregate, possess greater financial strength and stability characteristics relative to the Northern Trust International Large Cap Index, a float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted index of non-U.S. domiciled large- and mid-capitalization companies. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the securities in the index. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE): seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Northern Trust International Quality Dividend Defensive IndexSM. The underlying index is designed to reflect the performance of a selection of companies that, in aggregate, possess greater financial strength and stability characteristics relative to the Northern Trust International Large Cap Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the securities in the underlying index.

