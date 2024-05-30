The Much Anticipated Alternatives Symposium Is Today

The Alternatives symposium happens today at 11 a.m. ET. The event offers CE credits and is free to attend.

Rise of Alternatives

Alternatives have seen a steady rise in interest as investors wrestle with the legacy of 2022. That year saw traditional portfolios of equities and fixed income take a huge hit. Alternatives have also enjoyed recent upswings from a variety of economic factors impacting markets today. Inflation remains persistent. Accordingly, commodities are drawing attention, particularly gold and precious metals.

Meanwhile, the crypto spring is ongoing as spot bitcoin ETFs continue to be popular and the SEC approved filings for spot ethereum ETFs. “While cryptocurrency ETFs have gained attention, advisors have long turned to gold and broad commodities ETFs,” said VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. “We will cover the potential benefits and some risks of using commodities in a broader portfolio.”

The Symposium Advantage

The symposium will feature panels covering an array of topics. Covered calls will get attention, as will broader commodities beyond gold. Gold and other precious metals will be explored, as will alternative investment approaches. Accordingly, expect discussion to cover gold futures.

The event will also put a lens on structured protection ETFs and catastrophe bonds. There will even be a panel that addresses how to master market cycles through leveraging long/short strategies. Alternatives will continue to see attention amid these uncertain times.

Additionally, the VettaFi Voices will discuss MLPs. They will also cover how to effectively use alternatives in client portfolios.

