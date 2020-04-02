ETF Trends
You are at:»»More Investors Use ETFs to Access the Right Market Exposures
Video

More Investors Use ETFs to Access the Right Market Exposures

By on

Financial advisors are looking for ways to better utilize and incorporate exchange traded funds into a diversified investment portfolio.

“They’re asking us a lot of questions on how to position portfolios. Given the market environment we’re in, the great bull market we’ve had, they’re really thinking, ‘Do I have the right allocation? What’s that equity-fixed-income allocation look like? How do I use cap-weighted and smart beta in my portfolio to really provide the right investor outcome?'” David Botset, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Product, Charles Schwab Investment Management, said at the Inside ETFs conference.

To help investors achieve their goals, Charles Schwab has offered a line of broad index-based ETFs at dirt-cheap costs. Schwab offers some of the cheapest U.S.-listed ETFs on the market, including the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEArca: SCHX) and Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEArca: SCHB), which both come with a 0.03% expense ratio.

Additionally, Schwab offers a suite of “intelligent-” or “smart-“beta index-based ETFs that screen for fundamental measures of adjusted sales, retained operating cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks, including:

Watch David Botset Discuss Proper Portfolio Positioning:

For more ETF-related commentary from Tom Lydon and other industry experts, visit our video category

RELATED TOPICS
Current AffairsETF ConferencesFNDAFNDBFNDCFNDEFNDFFNDXGlobal ETFsIndexing
Subscribe to our free daily newsletters!
Please enter your email address to subscribe to ETF Trends' newsletters featuring latest news and educational events.
X