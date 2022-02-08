WisdomTree’s U.S. Mid-Cap Fund EZM Avoids Peloton Pitfall

The co-founder and CEO of Peloton, John Foley, is stepping down and will be replaced by former Netflix and Spotify chief financial officer Barry McCarthy, Financial Times reports. It’s a move that brings with it the loss of 2,800 jobs for the fitness bike manufacturer, as well as a major board restructuring that could pave the way for a buyout by companies such as Amazon, Apple, or Nike.

The company had a valuation of $7.7 billion when it went public in September 2019, hitting a market cap of almost $50 billion by the end of 2020. Supply chain issues, reduced demand, and the reputational impact of a child’s death that prompted a recall of its treadmills have left the company floundering.

In a bid to bump production, Peloton broke ground on a new plant in August; that is now being phased out in a move that will cost $130 million in cash charges and $80 million in non-cash charges to reverse. The company has announced job cuts to the tune of 2,800 positions, a 20% reduction in corporate positions, and William Lynch, president and long-time supporter of Foley, stepping back to be a non-executive director.

Foley will become an executive chair while retaining his super-voting stock which allows him and other executives control of the company through veto power, and has been a major hurdle in any deals to buy Peloton previously.

Blackwells Capital, an activist investor with a 5% stake in the company, has demanded a removal of all directors from its board alongside an investigation into potential misconduct in a 65-page presentation it gave to the company’s board. It has accused Peloton of poor governance practices with insiders selling stock to the tune of more than $700 million since the IPO, and believes that the current shake-up isn’t enough.

“Mr Foley has proven he is not suited to lead Peloton, whether as CEO or executive chair, and he should not be hand-picking directors, as he appears to have done today,” said Jason Aintabi, CIO of Blackwells.

