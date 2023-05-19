ETF Issuer League: WisdomTree Rides USFR Flows | ETF Trends

In this edition of the ETF Issuer League, WisdomTree Investments stood out thanks to its flagship ETF. The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) brought in $143.6 million over the last week, building on $2.7 billion YTD. USFR flows helped WisdomTree see the highest inflows in the sub $80 billion AUM issuer tier for the last week. That helped the firm reach $54.3 billion in overall ETF AUM according to the Issuer League table.

The firm didn’t rely on USFR flows alone, either, about $30 million ahead of VanEck’s $152 million of weekly inflows. The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) and the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) combined with $70 million. Those flows suggest continued interest in foreign equities as a tough U.S. market faces volatility.

See more: “What’s Behind the Spike in Interest for Japan ETFs?“

Elsewhere in the table, Capital Group continued a strong flows performance YTD, adding $170 million over the last week. Furthermore, that also takes Capital Group to $9.1 billion in ETF AUM. A few more weeks like that may lift Capital Group into the $10 billion-plus ETF AUM tier. The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) led the way with $50 million for the week. CGGR has the second-highest YTD flows with $530 million so far in 2023.

Lower down the ETF AUM rankings, Volatility Shares added $25.6 million to its $220.6 million ETF AUM total over the last week. The firm’s focus on volatility paid off for the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX), adding $21.7 million for the week. That builds on $136 million YTD, too, suggesting that week’s flows may not have been a fluke. As the U.S. economy faces continued volatility, UVIX may continue to boost the firm in that space.

The week also saw big outflows for both State Street and Invesco, with $3.4 billion and $3.2 billion in outflows respectively. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) saw $2.1 billion in outflows and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) saw $2.7 billion in outflows for the week.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Modern Alpha Channel.