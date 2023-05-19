ETF Issuer League: WisdomTree Rides USFR Flows | ETF Trends
ETF Issuer League: WisdomTree Rides USFR Flows

In this edition of the ETF Issuer League, WisdomTree Investments stood out thanks to its flagship ETF. The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) brought in $143.6 million over the last week, building on $2.7 billion YTD. USFR flows helped WisdomTree see the highest inflows in the sub $80 billion AUM issuer tier for the last week. That helped the firm reach $54.3 billion in overall ETF AUM according to the Issuer League table.

The firm didn’t rely on USFR flows alone, either, about $30 million ahead of VanEck’s $152 million of weekly inflows. The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) and the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) combined with $70 million. Those flows suggest continued interest in foreign equities as a tough U.S. market faces volatility.

Elsewhere in the table, Capital Group continued a strong flows performance YTD, adding $170 million over the last week. Furthermore, that also takes Capital Group to $9.1 billion in ETF AUM. A few more weeks like that may lift Capital Group into the $10 billion-plus ETF AUM tier. The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) led the way with $50 million for the week. CGGR has the second-highest YTD flows with $530 million so far in 2023.

Lower down the ETF AUM rankings, Volatility Shares added $25.6 million to its $220.6 million ETF AUM total over the last week. The firm’s focus on volatility paid off for the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX), adding $21.7 million for the week. That builds on $136 million YTD, too, suggesting that week’s flows may not have been a fluke. As the U.S. economy faces continued volatility, UVIX may continue to boost the firm in that space.

The week also saw big outflows for both State Street and Invesco, with $3.4 billion and $3.2 billion in outflows respectively. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) saw $2.1 billion in outflows and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) saw $2.7 billion in outflows for the week.

Issuer AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm)
BlackRock Financial Management $2,307,851.45 -$1,481.98
Vanguard $2,028,238.29 $1,397.23
State Street $960,195.27 -$3,418.59
Invesco $362,883.63 -$3,214.76
Charles Schwab $281,472.86 $939.13
First Trust $136,225.32 -$160.27
JPMorgan Chase $112,878.11 $593.50
Dimensional $85,845.94 $438.80
World Gold Council $65,873.92 -$26.32
ProShares $63,020.45 $51.56
VanEck $57,390.50 $151.50
WisdomTree $54,336.61 $187.35
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. $38,875.18 $124.67
Fidelity $33,518.65 $39.46
Goldman Sachs $28,612.68 $17.76
Rafferty Asset Management $27,264.63 $43.73
American Century Investments $23,944.05 $56.10
Pacer Advisors $23,518.81 $37.38
Allianz Investment Management LLC $21,094.18 $124.24
Northern Trust $20,568.74 -$52.08
DWS $17,622.95 $26.76
Innovator $13,534.69 $43.23
ARK $12,696.25 $64.94
Franklin Templeton $11,629.93 $40.81
SS&C $10,514.74 -$20.98
Capital Group $9,129.62 $169.55
CICC $8,112.66 -$53.89
TIAA $7,733.30 -$6.14
Victory Capital $7,703.38 -$42.49
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. $7,703.35 -$18.00
Abrdn Plc $7,426.53 $4.65
Janus Henderson $6,920.79 $60.81
Manulife $5,282.99 $7.23
Prudential $4,911.78 $68.93
Exchange Traded Concepts $4,576.73 -$27.46
Amplify Investments $4,366.39 -$1.64
BMO Financial Group $4,158.90 $50.24
The Hartford $4,035.17 $5.50
New York Life $3,972.75 -$3.18
BNY Mellon $3,759.79 -$10.73
Marygold $3,723.07 -$7.53
ETFMG $3,665.43 $11.77
Alpha Architect $3,552.96 $10.38
Tidal $3,374.29 $5.54
Principal $2,413.41 $3.09
Deutsche Bank $2,313.64 $0.00
Cambria $1,865.15 -$2.87
US Global Investors $1,854.27 -$10.74
Aptus Capital Advisors $1,728.64 -$34.67
Barclays Capital $1,622.06 -$100.51
Power Corporation of Canada $1,561.16 $0.18
Main Management $1,499.37 $11.45
Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC $1,498.53 $38.60
Renaissance Health Service Corp. $1,488.67 $78.83
Simplify $1,437.76 $13.30
Ameriprise Financial $1,406.33 -$0.35
Vident $1,352.12 $0.00
GraniteShares $1,347.12 $6.22
Virtus Investment Partners $1,308.70 $4.51
Sprott $1,286.35 $0.30
UBS $1,209.19 $0.00
Inspire Investing LLC $1,190.69 $2.01
The Motley Fool $1,155.19 -$2.98
Horizon Kinetics $1,140.93 -$6.90
Rational Capital LLC $1,114.52 -$3.14
AdvisorShares $1,054.20 $10.01
Distillate Capital $1,045.95 -$2.11
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $1,012.52 $3.51
Davis Advisers $906.30 $0.00
AXS Investments $899.49 -$1.36
Defiance ETFs $839.80 -$3.85
Focus Financial Partners $822.91 -$1.06
Harbor $814.43 $3.71
iM Global Partner US LLC $742.07 -$11.34
Timothy Plan $715.42 -$2.23
Redwood $670.31 $0.00
Roundhill Investments $623.81 $1.09
Engine No. 1 $566.88 $3.89
Credit Suisse Group AG $558.63 $5.21
Equitable $539.93 $0.00
Tortoise $529.63 -$2.40
Howard Capital Management $524.98 $0.00
Advisors Asset Management $509.65 -$4.12
ClearShares LLC $495.70 -$2.31
Nationwide $491.72 -$0.01
Day Hagan Asset Management $488.52 $0.00
Core Alternative Capital $461.91 -$7.22
Anfield Group $459.40 -$0.23
Doubleline ETF Adviser LP $447.40 $0.00
Teucrium $423.51 -$2.34
AGF $404.48 -$2.06
Aptus Holdings LLC $398.40 $19.27
Liquid Strategies $379.18 $1.37
FCF Advisors $366.72 -$2.38
Envestnet $335.99 $0.62
Neuberger Berman $307.15 -$1.06
Morgan Stanley $291.42 $12.71
Retireful LLC $282.29 -$0.48
Wahed $281.62 $0.99
Adaptive Investments $281.48 $0.00
Oneascent Holdings LLC $265.42 $0.00
Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/ $231.97 $0.24
Volatility Shares LLC $220.62 $25.66
Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co. $217.71 -$0.00
WBI $204.82 $0.00
Truemark Group $202.71 -$0.38
AmeriLife $199.71 -$2.64
Matthews International Capital Management $189.95 $0.00
Impact Shares $188.87 -$0.02
Syntax $182.83 $0.00
Little Harbor Advisors $180.23 -$0.06
CI Financial $163.16 $0.00
Stf Management LP $157.29 $0.52
Truist $151.14 -$1.16
CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. $151.07 $0.00
Kingsview Partners LLC $150.88 $0.00
Renaissance Capital $144.87 $1.47
Rayliant $134.67 -$0.39
ORIX $133.66 -$1.01
SRN Advisors $128.47 -$1.92
Intangible Capital $127.57 -$0.01
Humankind USA LLC $126.81 $0.00
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans $124.98 $0.00
Swan Global Investments $124.79 $4.07
Summit Global Investments, LLC $121.98 -$1.13
Neil Azous Revocable Trust $115.92 -$1.46
Mcivy Co. LLC $114.72 $0.00
IronHorse Holdings $109.55 $0.00
Federated Hermes, Inc. $106.36 $0.59
Paralel Technologies LLC $105.50 $0.00
Neos Investments LLC $105.35 $0.48
Soundwatch Capital LLC $103.33 $0.00
Baird Financial Group $102.40 -$0.40
Thor Trading Advisors LLC $101.32 -$10.34
Arrow Funds $98.84 $0.00
Absolute Investment Advisers LLC $94.43 $0.00
Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC $86.79 $0.00
Toews Corp. $86.34 $0.00
Natixis Global Asset Management $81.74 $0.56
First Manhattan Co. $74.92 $0.00
Inverdale Capital Management LLC $73.05 $0.00
SEI Investments $70.21 -$0.01
Exponential ETFs $68.39 $0.00
Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC $67.47 $0.00
Beyond Investing $65.51 -$1.72
Pettee Investors $64.17 $0.29
Alexis Investment Partners LLC $63.95 $0.00
The Leuthold Group LLC $63.90 $0.00
Water Island Capital $63.72 -$0.17
Capital Impact Advisors $62.02 $0.00
Cohanzick Management $60.90 -$6.57
Clockwise Capital LLC $57.37 $0.00
Formidable Asset Management $56.57 $0.60
Q3 Asset Management Corp. $55.18 $0.51
Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC $50.68 $0.64
ProcureAM $49.14 $0.00
Logan Capital Management Inc. $48.22 $0.00
GeaSphere LLC $48.14 $0.00
Client First Investment Management LLC $48.02 $0.00
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management $47.43 $0.00
2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc $46.52 $0.84
Cambiar Holdings $45.73 -$0.00
Hennessy Advisors $44.97 $0.00
Ridgeline Research LLC $40.85 $0.00
Alger $39.17 $0.00
Acquirers Funds $37.17 $0.00
Zacks $37.06 $0.00
Valkyrie Funds LLC $36.92 -$2.08
First Pacific Advisors LP $35.56 $0.58
Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC $30.55 $1.84
Applied Finance Group $30.24 $10.84
GAMCO Investors, Inc. $28.84 $0.00
DoubleLine Capital LP $26.17 $0.00
ASYMmetric ETFs $26.05 $0.00
Highland Capital Management $26.00 $0.01
Advocate Capital Management LLC $25.98 -$0.64
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC $25.74 $1.35
PMV Capital Advisers LLC $25.12 -$0.01
Cultivar Capital, Inc. $23.50 $0.00
AlphaMark Advisors $23.17 $0.00
Reflection Asset Management, LLC $22.78 $0.00
Faith Investor Services, LLC $22.65 $0.00
Alphatrai Funds, Inc. $19.66 -$0.68
Knights of Columbus $19.00 $0.00
Point Bridge Capital $18.54 $0.00
Mairs & Power, Inc. $18.08 -$0.44
Build Asset Management LLC $17.71 $0.00
Subversive Capital Advisor LLC $13.97 $0.00
Lifegoal Investments LLC $12.56 $0.00
WealthTrust Asset Management LLC $12.34 $0.51
Democracy Investment Management LLC $11.78 $0.00
Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC $11.77 -$0.00
Changebridge Capital LLC $11.43 -$0.23
The BAD Investment Company $8.89 $0.00
Beacon Capital Management $8.52 $1.50
Future Fund Advisors $8.12 $0.00
Rcube SAS $7.94 $1.13
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC $7.82 $0.00
Tema Global Ltd. $6.82 $2.26
Lyrical Partners $5.58 $0.00
VegTech LLC $5.13 $0.00
Digital Currency Group, Inc. $4.69 $0.00
Cboe $4.64 $0.00
Spear Advisors LLC $3.97 $0.38
Kelly Intelligence LLC $3.85 $0.00
V-Square Quantitative Management LLC $3.73 $0.00
Dynamic Shares LLC $3.24 $0.00
Emerge Capital Management, Inc. $3.01 -$0.48
Jacob Asset Management $2.87 $0.00
Element ETFs LLC $2.57 $0.00
Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC $2.21 $0.00
Penserra Capital Management LLC $2.16 $0.00
Emles Advisors LLC $2.01 $0.00
Dalton Capital $1.76 $0.00
Convexityshares, LLC $1.41 $0.00
Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. $1.34 $0.00
Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC $1.14 $0.00
Grizzle Investment Management LLC $1.12 $0.00
Merk $1.12 $0.00
Inherent Wealth Fund LLC $0.91 -$0.30
Parabla, LLC $0.58 $0.00
Tradelegs LLC $0.52 $0.00
Driveadvisory LLC $0.00 $0.00
Sprott Asset Management $0.00 $0.00
AB Holding $0.00 $0.00
Calamos Family Partners $0.00 $0.00

 

