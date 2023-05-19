ETF Issuer League: WisdomTree Rides USFR Flows | ETF Trends

In this edition of the ETF Issuer League, WisdomTree Investments stood out thanks to its flagship ETF. The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) brought in $143.6 million over the last week, building on $2.7 billion YTD. USFR flows helped WisdomTree see the highest inflows in the sub $80 billion AUM issuer tier for the last week. That helped the firm reach $54.3 billion in overall ETF AUM according to the Issuer League table.
The firm didn’t rely on USFR flows alone, either, about $30 million ahead of VanEck’s $152 million of weekly inflows. The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) and the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) combined with $70 million. Those flows suggest continued interest in foreign equities as a tough U.S. market faces volatility.
Elsewhere in the table, Capital Group continued a strong flows performance YTD, adding $170 million over the last week. Furthermore, that also takes Capital Group to $9.1 billion in ETF AUM. A few more weeks like that may lift Capital Group into the $10 billion-plus ETF AUM tier. The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) led the way with $50 million for the week. CGGR has the second-highest YTD flows with $530 million so far in 2023.
Lower down the ETF AUM rankings, Volatility Shares added $25.6 million to its $220.6 million ETF AUM total over the last week. The firm’s focus on volatility paid off for the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX), adding $21.7 million for the week. That builds on $136 million YTD, too, suggesting that week’s flows may not have been a fluke. As the U.S. economy faces continued volatility, UVIX may continue to boost the firm in that space.
The week also saw big outflows for both State Street and Invesco, with $3.4 billion and $3.2 billion in outflows respectively. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) saw $2.1 billion in outflows and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) saw $2.7 billion in outflows for the week.
|Issuer
|AUM ($, mm)
|Net Flows ($, mm)
|BlackRock Financial Management
|$2,307,851.45
|-$1,481.98
|Vanguard
|$2,028,238.29
|$1,397.23
|State Street
|$960,195.27
|-$3,418.59
|Invesco
|$362,883.63
|-$3,214.76
|Charles Schwab
|$281,472.86
|$939.13
|First Trust
|$136,225.32
|-$160.27
|JPMorgan Chase
|$112,878.11
|$593.50
|Dimensional
|$85,845.94
|$438.80
|World Gold Council
|$65,873.92
|-$26.32
|ProShares
|$63,020.45
|$51.56
|VanEck
|$57,390.50
|$151.50
|WisdomTree
|$54,336.61
|$187.35
|Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.
|$38,875.18
|$124.67
|Fidelity
|$33,518.65
|$39.46
|Goldman Sachs
|$28,612.68
|$17.76
|Rafferty Asset Management
|$27,264.63
|$43.73
|American Century Investments
|$23,944.05
|$56.10
|Pacer Advisors
|$23,518.81
|$37.38
|Allianz Investment Management LLC
|$21,094.18
|$124.24
|Northern Trust
|$20,568.74
|-$52.08
|DWS
|$17,622.95
|$26.76
|Innovator
|$13,534.69
|$43.23
|ARK
|$12,696.25
|$64.94
|Franklin Templeton
|$11,629.93
|$40.81
|SS&C
|$10,514.74
|-$20.98
|Capital Group
|$9,129.62
|$169.55
|CICC
|$8,112.66
|-$53.89
|TIAA
|$7,733.30
|-$6.14
|Victory Capital
|$7,703.38
|-$42.49
|WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
|$7,703.35
|-$18.00
|Abrdn Plc
|$7,426.53
|$4.65
|Janus Henderson
|$6,920.79
|$60.81
|Manulife
|$5,282.99
|$7.23
|Prudential
|$4,911.78
|$68.93
|Exchange Traded Concepts
|$4,576.73
|-$27.46
|Amplify Investments
|$4,366.39
|-$1.64
|BMO Financial Group
|$4,158.90
|$50.24
|The Hartford
|$4,035.17
|$5.50
|New York Life
|$3,972.75
|-$3.18
|BNY Mellon
|$3,759.79
|-$10.73
|Marygold
|$3,723.07
|-$7.53
|ETFMG
|$3,665.43
|$11.77
|Alpha Architect
|$3,552.96
|$10.38
|Tidal
|$3,374.29
|$5.54
|Principal
|$2,413.41
|$3.09
|Deutsche Bank
|$2,313.64
|$0.00
|Cambria
|$1,865.15
|-$2.87
|US Global Investors
|$1,854.27
|-$10.74
|Aptus Capital Advisors
|$1,728.64
|-$34.67
|Barclays Capital
|$1,622.06
|-$100.51
|Power Corporation of Canada
|$1,561.16
|$0.18
|Main Management
|$1,499.37
|$11.45
|Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC
|$1,498.53
|$38.60
|Renaissance Health Service Corp.
|$1,488.67
|$78.83
|Simplify
|$1,437.76
|$13.30
|Ameriprise Financial
|$1,406.33
|-$0.35
|Vident
|$1,352.12
|$0.00
|GraniteShares
|$1,347.12
|$6.22
|Virtus Investment Partners
|$1,308.70
|$4.51
|Sprott
|$1,286.35
|$0.30
|UBS
|$1,209.19
|$0.00
|Inspire Investing LLC
|$1,190.69
|$2.01
|The Motley Fool
|$1,155.19
|-$2.98
|Horizon Kinetics
|$1,140.93
|-$6.90
|Rational Capital LLC
|$1,114.52
|-$3.14
|AdvisorShares
|$1,054.20
|$10.01
|Distillate Capital
|$1,045.95
|-$2.11
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|$1,012.52
|$3.51
|Davis Advisers
|$906.30
|$0.00
|AXS Investments
|$899.49
|-$1.36
|Defiance ETFs
|$839.80
|-$3.85
|Focus Financial Partners
|$822.91
|-$1.06
|Harbor
|$814.43
|$3.71
|iM Global Partner US LLC
|$742.07
|-$11.34
|Timothy Plan
|$715.42
|-$2.23
|Redwood
|$670.31
|$0.00
|Roundhill Investments
|$623.81
|$1.09
|Engine No. 1
|$566.88
|$3.89
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|$558.63
|$5.21
|Equitable
|$539.93
|$0.00
|Tortoise
|$529.63
|-$2.40
|Howard Capital Management
|$524.98
|$0.00
|Advisors Asset Management
|$509.65
|-$4.12
|ClearShares LLC
|$495.70
|-$2.31
|Nationwide
|$491.72
|-$0.01
|Day Hagan Asset Management
|$488.52
|$0.00
|Core Alternative Capital
|$461.91
|-$7.22
|Anfield Group
|$459.40
|-$0.23
|Doubleline ETF Adviser LP
|$447.40
|$0.00
|Teucrium
|$423.51
|-$2.34
|AGF
|$404.48
|-$2.06
|Aptus Holdings LLC
|$398.40
|$19.27
|Liquid Strategies
|$379.18
|$1.37
|FCF Advisors
|$366.72
|-$2.38
|Envestnet
|$335.99
|$0.62
|Neuberger Berman
|$307.15
|-$1.06
|Morgan Stanley
|$291.42
|$12.71
|Retireful LLC
|$282.29
|-$0.48
|Wahed
|$281.62
|$0.99
|Adaptive Investments
|$281.48
|$0.00
|Oneascent Holdings LLC
|$265.42
|$0.00
|Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/
|$231.97
|$0.24
|Volatility Shares LLC
|$220.62
|$25.66
|Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co.
|$217.71
|-$0.00
|WBI
|$204.82
|$0.00
|Truemark Group
|$202.71
|-$0.38
|AmeriLife
|$199.71
|-$2.64
|Matthews International Capital Management
|$189.95
|$0.00
|Impact Shares
|$188.87
|-$0.02
|Syntax
|$182.83
|$0.00
|Little Harbor Advisors
|$180.23
|-$0.06
|CI Financial
|$163.16
|$0.00
|Stf Management LP
|$157.29
|$0.52
|Truist
|$151.14
|-$1.16
|CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc.
|$151.07
|$0.00
|Kingsview Partners LLC
|$150.88
|$0.00
|Renaissance Capital
|$144.87
|$1.47
|Rayliant
|$134.67
|-$0.39
|ORIX
|$133.66
|-$1.01
|SRN Advisors
|$128.47
|-$1.92
|Intangible Capital
|$127.57
|-$0.01
|Humankind USA LLC
|$126.81
|$0.00
|Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
|$124.98
|$0.00
|Swan Global Investments
|$124.79
|$4.07
|Summit Global Investments, LLC
|$121.98
|-$1.13
|Neil Azous Revocable Trust
|$115.92
|-$1.46
|Mcivy Co. LLC
|$114.72
|$0.00
|IronHorse Holdings
|$109.55
|$0.00
|Federated Hermes, Inc.
|$106.36
|$0.59
|Paralel Technologies LLC
|$105.50
|$0.00
|Neos Investments LLC
|$105.35
|$0.48
|Soundwatch Capital LLC
|$103.33
|$0.00
|Baird Financial Group
|$102.40
|-$0.40
|Thor Trading Advisors LLC
|$101.32
|-$10.34
|Arrow Funds
|$98.84
|$0.00
|Absolute Investment Advisers LLC
|$94.43
|$0.00
|Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC
|$86.79
|$0.00
|Toews Corp.
|$86.34
|$0.00
|Natixis Global Asset Management
|$81.74
|$0.56
|First Manhattan Co.
|$74.92
|$0.00
|Inverdale Capital Management LLC
|$73.05
|$0.00
|SEI Investments
|$70.21
|-$0.01
|Exponential ETFs
|$68.39
|$0.00
|Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC
|$67.47
|$0.00
|Beyond Investing
|$65.51
|-$1.72
|Pettee Investors
|$64.17
|$0.29
|Alexis Investment Partners LLC
|$63.95
|$0.00
|The Leuthold Group LLC
|$63.90
|$0.00
|Water Island Capital
|$63.72
|-$0.17
|Capital Impact Advisors
|$62.02
|$0.00
|Cohanzick Management
|$60.90
|-$6.57
|Clockwise Capital LLC
|$57.37
|$0.00
|Formidable Asset Management
|$56.57
|$0.60
|Q3 Asset Management Corp.
|$55.18
|$0.51
|Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC
|$50.68
|$0.64
|ProcureAM
|$49.14
|$0.00
|Logan Capital Management Inc.
|$48.22
|$0.00
|GeaSphere LLC
|$48.14
|$0.00
|Client First Investment Management LLC
|$48.02
|$0.00
|Guinness Atkinson Asset Management
|$47.43
|$0.00
|2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc
|$46.52
|$0.84
|Cambiar Holdings
|$45.73
|-$0.00
|Hennessy Advisors
|$44.97
|$0.00
|Ridgeline Research LLC
|$40.85
|$0.00
|Alger
|$39.17
|$0.00
|Acquirers Funds
|$37.17
|$0.00
|Zacks
|$37.06
|$0.00
|Valkyrie Funds LLC
|$36.92
|-$2.08
|First Pacific Advisors LP
|$35.56
|$0.58
|Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC
|$30.55
|$1.84
|Applied Finance Group
|$30.24
|$10.84
|GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|$28.84
|$0.00
|DoubleLine Capital LP
|$26.17
|$0.00
|ASYMmetric ETFs
|$26.05
|$0.00
|Highland Capital Management
|$26.00
|$0.01
|Advocate Capital Management LLC
|$25.98
|-$0.64
|Convergence Investment Partners, LLC
|$25.74
|$1.35
|PMV Capital Advisers LLC
|$25.12
|-$0.01
|Cultivar Capital, Inc.
|$23.50
|$0.00
|AlphaMark Advisors
|$23.17
|$0.00
|Reflection Asset Management, LLC
|$22.78
|$0.00
|Faith Investor Services, LLC
|$22.65
|$0.00
|Alphatrai Funds, Inc.
|$19.66
|-$0.68
|Knights of Columbus
|$19.00
|$0.00
|Point Bridge Capital
|$18.54
|$0.00
|Mairs & Power, Inc.
|$18.08
|-$0.44
|Build Asset Management LLC
|$17.71
|$0.00
|Subversive Capital Advisor LLC
|$13.97
|$0.00
|Lifegoal Investments LLC
|$12.56
|$0.00
|WealthTrust Asset Management LLC
|$12.34
|$0.51
|Democracy Investment Management LLC
|$11.78
|$0.00
|Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC
|$11.77
|-$0.00
|Changebridge Capital LLC
|$11.43
|-$0.23
|The BAD Investment Company
|$8.89
|$0.00
|Beacon Capital Management
|$8.52
|$1.50
|Future Fund Advisors
|$8.12
|$0.00
|Rcube SAS
|$7.94
|$1.13
|Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC
|$7.82
|$0.00
|Tema Global Ltd.
|$6.82
|$2.26
|Lyrical Partners
|$5.58
|$0.00
|VegTech LLC
|$5.13
|$0.00
|Digital Currency Group, Inc.
|$4.69
|$0.00
|Cboe
|$4.64
|$0.00
|Spear Advisors LLC
|$3.97
|$0.38
|Kelly Intelligence LLC
|$3.85
|$0.00
|V-Square Quantitative Management LLC
|$3.73
|$0.00
|Dynamic Shares LLC
|$3.24
|$0.00
|Emerge Capital Management, Inc.
|$3.01
|-$0.48
|Jacob Asset Management
|$2.87
|$0.00
|Element ETFs LLC
|$2.57
|$0.00
|Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC
|$2.21
|$0.00
|Penserra Capital Management LLC
|$2.16
|$0.00
|Emles Advisors LLC
|$2.01
|$0.00
|Dalton Capital
|$1.76
|$0.00
|Convexityshares, LLC
|$1.41
|$0.00
|Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.
|$1.34
|$0.00
|Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC
|$1.14
|$0.00
|Grizzle Investment Management LLC
|$1.12
|$0.00
|Merk
|$1.12
|$0.00
|Inherent Wealth Fund LLC
|$0.91
|-$0.30
|Parabla, LLC
|$0.58
|$0.00
|Tradelegs LLC
|$0.52
|$0.00
|Driveadvisory LLC
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Sprott Asset Management
|$0.00
|$0.00
|AB Holding
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Calamos Family Partners
|$0.00
|$0.00
