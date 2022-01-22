WisdomTree Megatrends: A Pulse Check on Valuations as Interest Rates Rise

By Kara Marciscano, CFA

Associate, Research

In late November, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted at an accelerated wind-down of the Fed’s easy-money policy.

Since that announcement, Treasury yields have pushed higher, reflecting expectations that in early 2022, the Fed will begin raising its policy rate for the first time since 2018.

As my colleague recently wrote, a rising rate environment is often viewed more constructively for cyclical value stocks like financials than for the growth stocks captured in our megatrend suite of ETFs.

But this new rate cycle has created opportunity on both sides of the growth–value coin.

Our megatrend ETFs are trading at much more attractive valuations—let’s do a pulse check on the three that have been most impacted since late November.

WCLD – Down 14.7%1

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is currently valued at 11.5x price-to-sales, its lowest level since the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its premium relative to the Russell 1000 Growth Index is 102.0%, within 2% of its historical minimum of 100.8%.2

While WCLD’s valuation premium has meaningfully contracted, its expected revenue growth over the benchmark Index has not. Over the last year, WCLD’s revenue growth has consistently been forecasted at an average of 1.7x that of the Russell 1000 Growth. Looking over the next 12 months, WCLD’s median revenue growth is 23%, or 1.8x the 13% median revenue growth rate expected for the Russell 1000 Growth Index.3

These levels could be attractive entry points into the higher-growth cloud names, which Bessemer Venture Partner’s Byron Deeter recently spoke about on CNBC.4

WCLD – Price-to-Sales

WCLD Premium to Russell 1000 Growth – Price-to-Sales

WCBR – Down 10.3%5

Like WCLD, The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) has been hit hard by the shift in the market and is trading at a similar level of 11.2x price-to-sales, roughly double the valuation of the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

With just under a year of performance, WCBR has traded within a tighter price-to-sales range than WCLD but has generated similar revenue growth metrics. Over the next 12 months, the median expected revenue growth rate for WCBR is 20%, 1.6x the expected median revenue growth of 13% for the Russell 1000 Growth Index.6 Notably, WCBR’s expected growth rate differential relative to the Russell benchmarks is wider than its historical average of 1.3x. The key takeaway is that WCBR’s relative valuation has compressed while its relative growth rate has expanded.

WCBR – Price-to-Sales

WDNA – Down 4%7

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) has not been immune to the sell-off in growth names either, but its drawdown has been more modest than those of WCLD and WCBR.

Biotechnology is an inherently volatile market, and performance can be vastly different within the industry depending on the size exposure. 2021 was a very different year for small-cap relative to all-cap biotechnology indexes. The MSCI ACWI Biotechnology Index returned 8%, while the small-cap cut of that Index returned -22.3%, equating to a 30 percentage point differential within the same industry.8 That level of all-cap outperformance has not occurred in at least the last decade and marks a sharp reversal from small-cap outperformance of 32 percentage points in 2020.

In our view, this environment creates opportunity for WDNA, with balanced size exposure across small-, mid- and large-cap companies, to benefit from a potential small- to mid-cap biotech rebound in 2022.

Growth of $100 – Since WDNA Inception

The Takeaway

For investors who were concerned about frothy valuations of high-growth stocks, today’s multiples offer a meaningfully cheaper entry point for long-term exposure to specific secular and economic megatrends.

Originally published by WisdomTree on January 19, 2022.

