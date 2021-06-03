WisdomTree Launches BioRevolution Fund, ‘WDNA’

On Thursday, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund and exchange-traded product sponsor and asset manager, announced the launch of the WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) on the CBOE. WDNA seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree BioRevolution Index (WTDNA) and has an expense ratio of 0.45%.

“The biology revolution is creating a historic investment opportunity equivalent to the industrial and internet revolutions,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Head of Research at WisdomTree. “The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund offers diversified exposure to a basket of companies that we believe is uniquely positioned to seize the opportunity at the intersection of biology and technology. This launch represents the latest in our ongoing commitment to offering investors innovative investment opportunities.”

WisdomTree leveraged data from Dr. Jamie Metzl, one of the world’s leading technology futurists and special strategist for WisdomTree, in its construction of the WisdomTree BioRevolution Index, which identifies the key sectors and industries that are expected to be most significantly transformed by advances in biological science and technology.

“The genetics and biotechnology revolutions won’t just change our healthcare systems, allowing us to live healthier and longer lives,” explained Dr. Jamie Metzl, author of Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity. “They will also fundamentally transform our world far beyond healthcare. The same technologies driving healthcare innovation will have a seismic impact on industries, including agriculture, materials, energy, and information processing, revolutionizing how we treat disease, grow food, produce materials, and process data. If the nineteenth was the century of chemistry and the twentieth of physics, the twenty-first will be the century of biology. I am delighted to be collaborating with the amazing team at WisdomTree in uncovering the massive opportunities of this historic megatrend.”

WDNA: What’s Under the Hood?

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund merges both qualitative and quantitative evaluations of eligible stocks to identify a portfolio of best-in-class companies working at the forefront of these biological breakthroughs through the following themes:

Human Health : The application of genetic technologies to prevent and treat diseases will significantly enhance human health, well-being, and longevity, with vaccine development being a top example.

Agriculture & Food : The genetics and biotechnology revolutions will increasingly transform agriculture, aquaculture, and food production, creating healthier and more sustainable models for feeding the growing population.

Materials, Chemicals, and Energy : Biological reengineering will produce an increasing percentage of the physical inputs needed for manufacturing.

Biological Machines & Interfaces: DNA has approximately one million times greater storage capacity than hard-disk storage and can revolutionize data storage.

A Differentiated BioRevolution Investment Approach

As detailed in a recent WisdomTree blog post, Gaining Exposure to the BioRevolution Megatrend: “Although the general direction and accelerating pace of this revolution are nearly certain, the time horizons for how each specific application will play out will vary. Our approach targets dynamic companies deploying revolutionary technologies both in and outside of health care, and it invests in a wide range of 115 companies across the BioRevolution impact spectrum to reduce single-stock concentration risk.”

“We believe the diverse portfolio of companies captured in WDNA is the best way for investors to gain exposure to the biology revolution that we expect to fundamentally transform our world and lives over the coming years.”

