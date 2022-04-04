The Top 5 WisdomTree ETFs by Flows for March

Advisors and investors are pivoting where their allocations are as they seek income in a challenging and volatile market. Investments geared towards inflation, dividends, and currency all took the top spots for flows into WisdomTree funds in the month of March.

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) was a popular choice, bringing in $591.19 million in inflows in March and over $1 billion in inflows YTD. The fund capitalizes on the use of floating-rate notes by the U.S. Treasury and can be an excellent option for investors looking to limit their amount of credit risk but still capture higher yield potentials in rising rate environments. USFR carries an expense ratio of 0.15%. The WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) experienced $77.37 million in flows last month. DGS offers exposure to small-cap equities within emerging markets, which can be a pure-play approach to investing in a specific regional economy. The small-cap companies also better reflect local consumption and offer diversified exposure within international investing. The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) brought in $62.61 million in inflows in March and sought to outperform the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return Index. It’s an actively managed fund that seeks to benefit when the U.S. dollar appreciates compared to a basket of global currencies by tracking a long position in the U.S. dollar against developed and emerging market currencies that are highly liquid and engage in high trade flow with the U.S. USDA has an expense ratio of 0.50%. The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) had $60.73 million in inflows in March and invests in high dividend-yielding U.S. equity companies and seeks to track the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index. The index contains the top 30% of companies by dividend yield from the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index, and the index is dividend-weighted based on projected dividends for the next year. DHS has an expense ratio of 0.38%. The WisdomTree U.S. Midcap Dividend Fund (DON) invests in dividend-paying mid-cap companies from within the U.S. equity market. The fund seeks to track the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index, an index comprised of the top 75% of dividend-paying companies by market cap that make up the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed. The index is fundamentally weighted based on dividend projections for the next year, and DON carries an expense ratio of 0.38%.

