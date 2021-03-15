Our Take on ESG Investing

By Jarrett Lilien, President & COO

WisdomTree launched 15 years ago with a simple premise: to create a better investment experience. Each day we seek to fulfill this mission, whether by offering more transparent investment vehicles with our pure-play U.S. ETF family, providing exposure to traditionally hard-to-access asset classes and countries or designing methodologies that focus on the future growth and sustainability of the underlying companies.

As a long-time leader and believer in the need for clear purpose, diversification and full transparency in how investors allocate their money, ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing is a big part of WisdomTree’s approach. We believe there is a better way to invest and ESG is part of it.

Walk the Walk

We recognize that the importance of an ESG approach goes beyond just great products. For several years now, WisdomTree has been applying measures to be a more socially responsible company, as we continue to expand our own diversity, equality and inclusion efforts. We’re proud to have built a diverse and inclusive workforce across gender, race, age and ability, including in our leadership teams and on our boards. Our employee-led Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) events also showcase our commitment to equity in the workforce and are designed to empower women in our organization. WisdomTree Investments’ Sustainability Corporate Governance Committee keeps us accountable in our efforts to embed sustainability mandates at a corporate level.

Sustainability and responsibility are embedded throughout our organization, as we encourage initiatives around community service and being more eco-friendly. It’s our view that WisdomTree’s efforts to be a more socially responsible company benefit our investors, employees and shareholders.

Read our Corporate Social Responsibility report here.

Our ESG Offering

We believe, when combined with our traditional investment philosophy including diversification, transparency and tax efficiency, ESG considerations are a valuable additional risk or performance factor. We currently offer a family of broad-based U.S., international and emerging market equity strategies that combine the potential performance benefits of our multifactor methodology while reflecting ESG values to meet investors’ evolving needs. Our ex-state-owned methodology, introduced in 2014, underlines our conviction that government-owned companies, particularly in the emerging markets, can often have a negative impact on long-term performance. We offer three distinct ex-state-owned approaches in broad emerging markets, China and India. Additionally, WisdomTree recently became an UNPRI signatory.

Empowering Advisors and Their Clients

In a recent research study led by our Head of Advisor Innovation, Brad Shepard, we found that while 85% of advisors believe presenting ESG funds would improve their clients’ view of them, the majority of them don’t bring these investments up unless their clients specifically ask. That could be a missed opportunity.

We are committed to providing the necessary education and tools for advisors to feel comfortable and equipped to discuss ESG investing approaches with their clients, and to offer a level of transparency for investors themselves to make educated investment decisions.

Our mission to create a better investment experience continues with ESG.

Learn more about our ESG approach.

Originally published by WisdomTree, 3/11/21