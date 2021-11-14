Checking In on Risk Factor Diversification

By Scott Welch, CIMA ® Chief Investment Officer – Model Portfolios

This article is relevant to financial professionals who are considering offering Model Portfolios to their clients. If you are an individual investor interested in WisdomTree ETF Model Portfolios, please inquire with your financial professional. Not all financial professionals have access to these Model Portfolios.

If you are a regular reader of WisdomTree blog posts, you know how seriously we take factor diversification in the construction of our Model Portfolios.

Almost everyone understands and agrees on the importance of asset allocation—that is, diversifying a portfolio across multiple asset classes to improve the consistency and risk-adjusted performance potential of the portfolio. And many are very familiar with the “asset class quilt chart,” which illustrates just how difficult it can be to predict which asset classes will perform best and how diversifying may offer a more consistent performance.

Why does consistency of performance matter? Let’s remind ourselves of the power of compounding—if you don’t lose as much in down markets, you don’t need to gain as much in up markets to still come out ahead.

At WisdomTree, we take diversification one level further and diversify across risk factors as well as across asset classes. Take a look at the performances of multiple risk factors over the course of this year within the S&P 500 Index—note that there is an almost 7% return dispersion between them.

Another factor that doesn’t show up in the above chart is the “size” factor; that is, the performance of smaller-cap stocks versus larger-cap stocks. Using the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index as a proxy, we can see the outperformance of smaller-cap stocks over the course of this year.

It is also worth noting that factor performance is not necessarily consistent across asset classes. While value and quality are middle-of-the-pack performers YTD in large-cap stocks, where growth has dominated, they are performing much better in mid- and small-cap stocks, while growth has lagged (using the S&P 600 Index as the proxy for SMID-cap stocks).

As one final example, take a look at the YTD performance differential between broad market and small-cap emerging markets (“EM”) stocks.

We particularly love this last chart because we believe we are somewhat unique in that we make explicit allocations to non-U.S. small-cap stocks within many of our Model Portfolios, at both the EAFE and EM levels. [EAFE small caps have also outperformed this year, but the differential is not nearly as extreme as with EM.]

The point of the story is that, just like with asset classes, it is almost impossible to outguess the market with respect to which risk factors will outperform or for how long when they do. We prepare a “risk factor performance quilt” every month to highlight this point.

Conclusions and Model Portfolio Implications

While all WisdomTree Model Portfolios have different mandates, they all have certain common characteristics at the asset allocation and portfolio construction levels:

Global in nature. We are a global shop, and we believe in global diversification. ETF-centric, to improve the potential for optimizing fees and taxes. “Open architecture”—they include both WisdomTree and third-party products. This is not only the right thing to do from the end client perspective, but it also ensures that we can access any and all risk factor exposures we want to include in a given model. The ETF structure and embedded risk factor tilts inherent in the WisdomTree product set allow us to build “core/satellite” portfolios—increasing the potential to deliver both cost and tax efficiency and also outperformance versus cap-weighted beta portfolios over full market cycles. We charge no strategist fee—our revenue is derived solely from the expense ratios associated with the WisdomTree products we choose to include.

We believe in diversification and the power of compounding—we seek to deliver consistent performance regardless of market regime. We believe that diversifying at both the asset class and risk factor levels optimizes our potential for meeting that objective.

