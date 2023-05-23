The Case for Non-U.S. Allocations | ETF Trends

About This Episode

At of the start of this year, Rick Pitcairn took on a new position as the chief global strategist at Pitcairn. Pitcairn is a 100-year-old multi-family office with $7bn in client assets. In this position, he is focusing on macroeconomic trends and is searching for new global initiatives that will add to the firm’s growth.

Rick recently journeyed to India, where he met with some of the wealthiest local families to discuss multi-generational wealth transfer. He saw that people all around the world want the same things. This includes economic security and a safe environment to raise their children. But the investing and business environments differ significantly. Rick knows that U.S. investors have a home bias, but he saw substantial economic growth is happening outside our borders. Rick is here to discuss if an international allocation appropriate or too risky.

About Our Guest

A member of Pitcairn’s leadership team, Rick Pitcairn is the firm’s first-ever chief global strategist where he leads the development of Pitcairn’s thought leadership on macro-economic trends and explores opportunities and new initiatives to spur business growth.

Previously, Rick was the firm’s chief investment officer. In that role, which he served with distinction for almost 15 years, Rick was focused on long-term, global investment strategies designed to achieve better outcomes for wealthy families. He is the chief architect behind Pitcairn’s open architecture investment platform. Rick is also the leading authority on the use of tax overlay and unified managed accounts (UMA) in trust structures and for the ultra-high net worth investor.

Rick is a sought-after public speaker and author on investment topics. This includes long-term investing for families, due diligence, tax overlay, and global asset allocations. He is a frequent commentator in the business media with appearances on CNBC and Bloomberg as well as interviews with Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. Furthermore, Rick was recognized as “Outstanding Multi-Family Office Executive” by Family Wealth Report in 2016, as well as “Multi-Family Office CIO of the Year” by Family Office Review in 2013.

More on Rick Pitcairn

In addition, Rick is a founding member and past chairman of the Wigmore Association, a global collaboration of chief executive officers and chief investment officers from eight family offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and South America. The group exchanges views, research, and insight to enable members to enhance their global perspectives. This enriches their business models and investment processes.

A fourth-generation family member, Rick has over 25 years of committee and board involvement with Pitcairn. Prior to joining its team, Rick was the chief investment officer and partner at Kaffie, Goodman, & Pitcairn, Inc. and senior manager, portfolio manager, and investment analyst at Piedra Capital, both located in Houston, Texas.

Rick holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst and is a member of the Financial Analysts of Philadelphia. He has an MBA in finance from Rice University and a BBA in accounting with honors from the University of Houston.

Rick’s interest in capital markets has led him to become an avid world traveler. When he’s not working or traveling, he enjoys fly fishing and the opera. Rick currently serves as chairman of the Academy of Vocal Arts Board of Directors, located in Philadelphia.

Show Notes

Here are some links for more information on Rick and Pitcairn:

A message from Advisor Perspectives and VettaFi: To learn more on this and other topics, check out our full schedule of upcoming CE-approved virtual events.”

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Modern Alpha Channel.