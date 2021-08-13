Bank of America: This China ETF Looks ‘Most Attractive’

With Beijing clamping down on Chinese internet firms, tech organizations, and for-profit tutoring companies, these are perilous times for investors with exposure to the world’s second-largest economy.

The MSCI China Index is off 8.50% over the past month and resides 26.62% below its 52-week high – a sign of a bear market. Those statistics imply investors currently lacking China exposure may be all the better for it, but those data points may also invite some investors to bottom-fish.

In that case, the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) may be the way to go. At least that’s the sentiment of Bank of America. In a recent research note by Pooja Saksena and Jared Woodward, the analysts wax bearish on China in a broad sense, display some enthusiasm for CXSE.

“As detailed in this month’s RIC Report , after weighing the risks & rewards, we believe the reasons for US investors to underweight Chinese assets outweigh the reasons to own them. We find that the regulatory risks are increasing, P/E multiples are likely to contract, and major headwinds from demographics, debt, and ESG are rising,” say the analysts.

CXSE: The Way to Go in China?

While CXSE is home to some consumer-facing internet companies, which are among the firms at the epicenter of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, the ETF may be better-suited to play a possible rebound in Chinese stocks.

Due to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) focus on consumer protection and data privacy, some market participants abandoned once-hot Chinese internet names in favor of previously inexpensive state-owned enterprises in slower growth sectors. However, some of those stocks are no longer cheap. Plus, state-run firms, which CXSE ignores, are often prone to higher environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk.

“Whether ESG investors (now 30% of flows) will go to China is questionable given opaque auditing, controversial labor practices, top rank in CO2 emissions, and Communist Party governance turning each firm into a potential state-owned enterprise,” add the Bank of America analysts.

The CXSE ETF garners a “most attractive” rating from Bank of America and a composite rating of 87 on a scale of 1-100. That’s well ahead of the second-place fund, which has a composite score of 63.

The Bank is broadly bullish on emerging markets equities ex-China and favors India among individual developing economies.

