NBCT Holding First Solar Joins S&P 500 | ETF Trends

In a sign that solar power is gaining momentum, S&P MidCap 400 constituent First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is moving on up to the S&P 500 . The solar technology company and global provider of solar modules is replacing Fortune Brands Home & Security on the index.

This move comes amid a backdrop of home solar panel adoption rising in the U.S. Citing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Pew Research Center reported that residential solar power installations rose by 34% from 2.9 gigawatts in 2020 to 3.9 gigawatts in 2021 as homeowners look to reduce carbon emissions, store electricity in the case of blackouts, and to save money. Plus, residential solar set its fifth consecutive quarterly growth record in Q2, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

First Solar is among the top 10 holdings in the actively managed Neuberger Berman Carbon Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NYSE Arca: NBCT). Launched in April, NBCT seeks to invest in companies that are focused on or are transitioning their business to focus on one or more of the following themes:

Low-carbon resources: issuers focused on producing renewable energy, such as solar, wind, geothermal, and green hydrogen, and the related storage and transport of these energies. Electrification: issuers that help enable the replacement of technologies that use higher carbon-emitting fuels with those that use low-carbon resources as a source of energy, including those that support smart grid and electric vehicle-charging solutions, as well as electricity transmission and distribution that helps expand usage of low-carbon solutions. Carbon reduction solutions: issuers that directly facilitate the carbon reduction goals of infrastructure owners, including innovative raw materials, industrial gases, engineering and construction service providers, environmental services providers, and environmental technology providers.

First Solar is weighted at 3.11% in the fund as of Dec. 19.

