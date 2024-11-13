Is the Market’s Risk-on Sentiment Sustainable In 2025?

In the wake of the U.S. presidential election results, markets rallied, hitting new highs as investor sentiment shifted to risk-on. It’s an approach likely to last through the end of the year, benefiting a number of key asset classes. However, 2025 brings with it a number of challenging variables.

“This election result is a major boost to small-business sentiment in the immediate term, as executives anticipate lower taxes, deregulation and a much friendlier attitude toward dealmaking and M&A,” wrote Shannon Saccocia, CFA, CIO of Neuberger Berman Private Wealth, in a recent paper. “That is likely to sustain the flows into smaller companies, private equity and other financial sector stocks, health care, energy and cyclical industrials.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Saccocia predicts heightened complexity and uncertainty. Several components of the policy platform Trump ran on this year carry inflationary elements to them. Should inflation stall, or even rise, higher-for-longer rates could create headwinds for equities. “After all, the incipient, short-lived broadening of equity market performance that we saw in the third quarter corresponded with expectations for a faster series of rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve,” Saccocia noted.

The Fixed Income team at Neuberger Berman predicts another interest rate cut in December followed by a pause in the new year. The team also foresees the potential for greater volatility further along the curve next year. They forecast for a fair value on the 10-year Treasury yield centered around 4.25%.

Challenges & Uncertainty on the 2025 Horizon

While there’s grounds for a broad market, risk-on rally through the end of this year, 2025 appears markedly less certain.

“There is little doubt, in our view, that this election result has made an already challenging 2025 still trickier for the Fed,” Saccocia explained. “That, together with the complex crosscurrents of the Trump administration’s new tax, spending, fiscal, trade and regulatory platform, is likely to widen dispersion in stock performance. Beta may be the trade for now, but we believe active management will be critical next year.”

