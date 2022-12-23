Look to HAPI and HAPY for Human Capital Lens of Sustainable Investing

Social measures such as corporate culture tend to be under-represented in sustainable investing. While human capital is difficult to measure quantitatively, the Harbor Corporate Culture ETF (HAPI) and the Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) are built around the “Human Capital Factor”, a distinctive investment factor developed by Irrational Capital.

Irrational Capital is an investment research and development firm that applies workplace behavioral science and data science to capture the powerful connection between human capital and value creation.

The Human Capital Factor is based on proprietary research conducted by Irrational Capital. It enables a strong, systematic assessment of a company’s corporate culture and its link to potential future equity performance. Irrational Capital’s full dataset includes both public and proprietary sources, covering over 2,200 public firms, and 10 million employee responses totaling 500 million data points, according to Harbor Capital.

The Human Capital Factor first became publicly investable through HAPY, which launched in February, and serves as the foundation for HAPI, which launched in November. While HAPI and HAPY use the same methodology to identify and score companies based on the Human Capital Factor, each fund provides different, nuanced exposures.

HAPI’s underlying index has a minimum market capitalization of $11 billion and a 5% individual stock limit (leading it to have smaller mega-cap exposure versus the S&P 500 Index). HAPY’s underlying index has a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion, leading it to have some mid-capitalization exposure, according to Harbor Capital.

HAPI is generally sector neutral to the selection universe, with a maximum of 35% or a 10% band. On the other hand, HAPY’s underlying index is unconstrained and may have larger sector over/underweights, according to Harbor Capital.

HAPI’s underlying index takes a more diversified, lower beta approach: HAPI will typically hold approximately 150 securities, while HAPY will typically hold between 70 and 100 securities.

