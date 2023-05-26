Active ETFs Better Positioned for Opportunities in High-Yield Bonds

An increasing number of advisors are looking to high-yield bonds to generate above-average income.

Rising interest rates have introduced challenges for fixed income investors. However, the current environment presents compelling opportunities for skilled active managers to add value. The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) offers differentiated, scientifically-driven fixed income exposure in the high-yield bond category.

In a recent survey, 33% of respondents see the greatest potential opportunity for investors over the next six months in fixed income, ahead of U.S. and international equities and commodities, according to results collected by Harbor Capital via LinkedIn from January 2023 through May 2023.

“Advisors have embraced fixed income ETFs in 2023 with higher yields available,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said. “However, there remain strong funds that take a unique approach and remain under the radar.”

Scientific asset management firm BlueCove serves as the subadvisor to SIHY. BlueCove researches, develops, and implements state-of-the-art scientific investment processes to deliver strong fixed income returns for investors.

Active Management Captures Opportunities in High-Yield Bonds

Actively managed fixed income ETFs have the ability to select issuers with better credit profiles. Active managers can construct portfolios that allocate more heavily to bonds with favorable risk/reward characteristics. Conversely, market capitalization weights many passive strategies. By weighting by market cap, passive strategies place the greatest weight on those issuers with the most debt, according to Harbor Capital.

“Active management can help adjust the interest rate sensitivity based on shifting macroeconomic data,” Rosenbluth said. He added, “They can also better sort through the universe of bonds to spot attractive spread opportunities.”

SIHY has a subsidized SEC yield of 8.13% as of May 23, 2023, according to Harbor’s website. SIHY was launched in September 2021 and has garnered approximately $119 million in assets under management.

