Managed Risk: A Solution for Today’s Markets

In an uncertain market environment, it is more important than ever to manage risk.

In the upcoming webcast, Managed Risk: A Solution for Today’s Markets, Matt Kaufman Principal, Milliman Financial Risk Management; Irma Bribiesca, Director, ETF Product Manager/Strategist, Transamerica Asset Management; and Phillip Brzenk, Senior Director, Strategy Indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices, will outline managed risk strategies that can help you build a controlled, diversified domestic and international equity portfolio.

Transamerica Asset Management has partnered with Milliman Financial Risk Management in providing the DeltaShares ETF suite to help investors gain a core equity strategy with a risk-management feature that is implemented by some of the largest insurers in the financial industry.

For example, the DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEArca: DMRL), which tracks the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 Index, is a benchmark designed to measure U.S. large-cap equities using a managed risk strategy seeking to limit losses and capture the upside in rising markets.

The DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEArca: DMRM), which tracks the S&P 400 Managed Risk 2.0 Index, is a benchmark designed to measure U.S. mid-cap equities using a managed risk strategy seeking to limit losses and capture the upside in rising markets.

The DeltaShares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEAcra: DMRS), which tracks the S&P 600 Managed Risk 2.0 Index, is a benchmark designed to measure U.S. small-cap equities using a managed risk strategy seeking to limit losses and capture the upside in rising markets.

The DeltaShares S&P International Managed Risk ETF (NYSEAcra: DMRI), which tracks the S&P EPAC Ex. Korea LargeMidCap Managed Risk 2.0 Index, is a benchmark that offers broad international developed markets equity exposure using a managed risk strategy seeking to limit losses and capture the upside in rising markets.

Lastly, the DeltaShares S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF (NYSE: DMRE) tracks the S&P EM 100 Managed Risk 2.0 Index, which is designed to simulate a portfolio that dynamically adjusts its allocations across the S&P EM 100 Index. Investing in a combination of emerging market stocks, U.S. Treasury Bonds, and cash, the fund strives to optimize its investment choices by utilizing rules-based, transparent strategies based on stock market volatility trends.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about managed risk solutions can register for the Tuesday, August 24, webcast here.

