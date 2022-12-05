WEBCASTS
Inflation: Where is it headed and what to do about it?
Inflation has reared its ugly head and it isn't going away anytime soon, weighing down markets and investment portfolios alike. Nevertheless, advisors have options to protect client wealth from the negative corroding effects of inflationary pressures on the portfolio, but they have to know where to look.
In the upcoming 30-minute LiveCast, sponsored by DFD Partners, experts from Harbor Capital, Quantix Commodities and VettaFi will outline the risks associated with inflation and highlight the rewards potential of a specialized, dynamic commodities strategy specifically designed to be a powerful tool for hedging inflation across different market environments.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the current market environment and the inflation outlook ahead
- A focus on a dynamic commodities strategy that could help investors hedge their investment portfolio against further inflationary pressures
- How financial advisors can incorporate a commodities strategy into a traditional portfolio mix to better diversify in an inflationary environment
SPEAKERS
Dan ColeGlobal Head of Business
Quantix Commodities LP
G. Spencer Logan, CFA, CAIA, FDPDirector, Investment Specialist
Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc.
Devon Drew, CIMA®, CRPCFounder & CEO
DFD Partners
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.