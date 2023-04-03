As uncertainty continues to rattle markets, active managers use their flexibility to navigate volatility and pursue value. Interest rates are likely to remain elevated as inflation persists, creating yield opportunities in the 1 to 3-year space. Join the experts at Loomis Sayles , Natixis , and VettaFi for an exploration of an active short duration strategy that could be an essential building block of a healthy portfolio.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. and Natixis, Distribution LLC are affiliated. VettaFi is not affiliated with Natixis Distribution, LLC or Loomis, Sayles & Company L.P.

Natixis Distribution LLC and VettaFi are not affiliated.

Natixis Distribution, LLC is a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers. | Natixis Distribution, LLC is located at 888 Boylston Street, Suite 800, Boston, MA 02199-8197 | 800-225-5478 | im.natixis.com | Member FINRA | SIPC