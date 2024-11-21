Will Tesla Charge Into Year-End, or Stall? | ETF Trends

Editor’s note: Any and all references to time frames longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding time frame. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged and inverse ETFs are not for you.

Compared to its peers in the Magnificent Seven (Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Tesla), shares of Tesla, Inc. (Ticker: TSLA) have struggled to gain traction on the upside since the all-time high in November 2021. There have been concerns on the consumer front, as well as the decline in their vehicle prices, but will the recent Fed rate cut be enough to lead to a rebound in this stock?

Is Tesla Just a Car Maker?

One of the fundamental reasons Tesla’s stock has struggled over the past couple of years is plummeting vehicle prices and margin compression. But many analysts have argued that one of Tesla’s value propositions lies in its technology beyond just electrical vehicles (EVs).

For example, the company has a notable energy storage business segment for EV chargers and is a global leader in robotics technology. The energy generation and storage segment of its business accounted for over $3 billion in revenue in the second quarter, which more than doubled from the previous year.

Traders that think the company’s technological diversity could drive a comeback in its stock performance may find a trade with Direxion’s Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (Ticker: TSLL), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of Tesla, Inc. (Ticker: TSLL).

Below is a daily chart of TSLA as of September 12, 2024.

Candlestick charts display the high and low (the stick) and the open and close price (the body) of a security for a specific period. If the body is filled, it means the close was lower than the open. If the body is empty, it means the close was higher than the open.

Economic Slowdown & Earnings Issues

Although Tesla is at the forefront of next generation technology, we eventually need to see it translate into revenue and earnings growth in order for its bearish woes to evaporate. Tesla’s next earnings report is set to be released on October 16. Current estimates are for an earnings-per-share* of $0.46. If the company misses on its top and bottom lines, and issues negative guidance, it could lead to a continuation of its bear trend.

There are also broader economic concerns to contend with. If economic growth begins to slow and even enters a recession, it could present problems for the automotive manufacturer. This could lead to an uptick in layoffs and if consumers are out of work, it’s much harder to spend money, especially on vehicles.

The next report on the employment situation will be on October 4. If we see signs of labor market deterioration, it could spell further trouble for a name like Tesla.

In this scenario, Direxion’s Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: TSLS), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of the common shares of Tesla, Inc. (Ticker: TSLA), could find a bid.

Additional Equity and Leveraged Sector Plays

Direxion also offers traders a way to make leveraged, sector-based plays, as well as offering additional individual equity plays aside from Tesla. These include stocks like Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia, Amazon, and more. Investing in the funds is not equivalent to investing directly in the underlying stocks.

Traders looking to trade the tech sector with leverage may be interested in Direxion’s Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (Ticker: TECL) and Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (Ticker: TECS). These funds seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300%, or 300% of the inverse (or opposite), of the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index.*

For electrical vehicle speculation, there’s even a Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicle Bull 2X Shares (Ticker: EVAV). This fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the Indxx US Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index.*

For other short-term, high-risk trades on the Magnificent 7, in either direction, here’s a list of the Single Stock Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares {Ticker: AAPU) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Apple Inc. common stock, while the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: AAPD) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of Apple Inc. common stock.

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares {Ticker: METU) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Meta Platforms, Inc. common stock, while the Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: METD) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of Meta Platforms, Inc. common stock.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (Ticker: MSFU) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Microsoft Corporation common stock, while the Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: MSFD) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of Microsoft Corporation common stock.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (Ticker: AMZU) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Amazon.com, Inc. common stock, while the Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: AMZU) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of Amazon.com, Inc. common stock.

