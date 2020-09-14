Will Oil Prices Be Stuck Around $40 for Next Two Years?

After falling below $0 during the month of April, oil prices certainly want to forget the year 2020. While oil has come back from the depths of $0, one market expert says it could stay within the $40 range for the next two years.

“It’s hard for me to see oil prices getting out of the $40s for about two years,” David Bledsoe, president of Henry Resources, told the Reporter-Telegram by email. “When the world has 8 million barrels – mainly from OPEC – off the market, it seems impossible for oil prices to improve until demand recovers and all of the excess capacity is taken.”

Per the report, Bledsoe noted that “any recent strength in natural gas prices was little noticed by his company. He explained that gas revenues make such a small part of the company’s revenues, and most of Henry’s gas is sold at Waha pricing of $1.50 per Mcf rather than Henry Hub pricing of $2.50 per Mcf. Additionally, he said, most of the revenues from the company’s gas stream comes from natural gas liquids, which are ratioed to oil prices.”