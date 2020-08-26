Will a Flood of New Startups Continue to Boost Tech?

The Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench into a number of initial public offering (IPO) plans, but a flood of new startups are ready to enter the market. As such, this could continue to make the technology sector the darling of the markets.

“Everybody and their mother filed an S-1 registration document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, or so it seemed,” a Crunchbase News article noted “Tech companies Unity, Asana, Snowflake, Sumo Logic, and JFrog all filed on Monday, along with telemedicine company Amwell. And on Tuesday, Palo Alto-based data-mining unicorn Palantir filed its long-anticipated S-1 with the SEC outlining its plans to go public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.”

One exchange-traded fund (ETF) to consider to take advantage of IPOs is the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEArca: IPO). IPO seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Renaissance IPO Index, which is a portfolio of companies that have recently completed an initial public offering (“IPO”) and are listed on a U.S. exchange.

IPO data by YCharts

Another fund to check out is the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX). FPX seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the IPOXÂ®-100 U.S. Index.

The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks that comprise the index. The index seeks to measure the performance of the equity securities of the 100 largest and typically most liquid initial public offerings (“IPOs”) (including spin-offs and equity carve-outs) of U.S. companies.

Tech ETFs to Trade if You’re a Bull

With IPOs ready to enter the market, traders looking to play the bullish side of tech can use the Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: TECL). TECL seeks daily investment results of 300% of the daily performance of the Technology Select Sector Index, which includes domestic companies from the technology sector.

For broad market exposure without leverage, investors wanting a piece large cap tech action can look to the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC). FTEC tries to reflect the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Index, which consists of companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index classified as technology according to the Industry Classification Benchmark.

Other ways to get broad tech exposure include the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEArca: XLK). XLK tries to reflect the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index, which is comprised of technology and telecom sector of the S&P 500.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.