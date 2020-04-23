Which Daily Leveraged ETFs Surged In Late-March?

The volatility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought uncertainty to an all-time high. But there are areas where traders have found begun to pool optimism over recent weeks.

Traders looking to find some alpha in this high-volatility environment might be able to pick up some indication of the market sentiment by following the action in several daily leveraged ETFs issued by Direxion, each of which saw more than 50% growth in the final stretch of a tumultuous March.

Direxion Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares

Up by a little more than 53% between March 23-27, the Direxion Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares ETF (UBOT) is among the most resilient of the bullish ETFs the issuer has on offer.

Part of this turnaround can be attributed to a bounce in robotics stocks like ABB, Ltd. and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. following the announcement and eventual passage of a $2 trillion stimulus package in the U.S. The sector was also buoyed thanks to solid earnings numbers from Micron Technology, Inc. which spurred buying throughout much of the semiconductor space, including industry leader Nvidia Corporation.

Although all of these stocks remain well off their previous highs, they’ve each managed to cut their losses substantially in just a few days. Whether they hold these levels is yet to be seen, but traders are obviously bullish on their eventual comeback.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

Homebuilders also saw a massive rebound over the final full week of March, with the Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF (NAIL) surging about 55% over that period.

Admittedly, the sector saw some of the highest selling of any other, as housing demand plummeted with the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the U.S. A sharp drop in mortgage and refinancing applications that led to volatility in the rate market also contributed to the bearish conditions.

Intervention from the Federal Reserve helped staunch the losses, and returned interest rates to historical lows following a brief spike in lending rates. These measures helped provide support for homebuilding stocks like Lowe’s Companies, Inc., higher by about 31% during the week, and KB Home, up 48% in that span.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

Surging 66% in the week in question, the Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares ETF (DFEN) staged possibly the biggest rebound of any of the other leveraged funds offered by the provider.

It’s fair to pin the cause of this surge squarely on the shoulders of the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress, which included a $60B bailout of the fledgling airline industry. This helped push shares of major component Boeing Co. higher by 70% and bolstered other contractors like Lockheed Martin Corporation and United Technologies Corporation.

At the moment, traders are keen to profit from this record-breaking injection of cash into the economy. However, with literally trillions of dollars now part of the government’s balance sheet, the defense sector may be in for a lofty hangover once it comes time to cover those costs.

As always, if you’re trading Direxion Leveraged ETFs, especially during highly volatile periods, stay close to your keyboard, and monitor your positions every day.

