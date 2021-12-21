Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/19/2021

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(YANG )
|Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares
|17.60%
|(DRIP )
|Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares
|16.94%
|(OILD )
|MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
|16.35%
|(NRGD)
|MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
|15.35%
|(LABU )
|Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares
|14.83%
|(FNGD)
|MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
|13.73%
|(TECS )
|Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares
|11.92%
|(KOLD )
|ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
|11.60%
|(HIBS)
|Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares
|11.26%
|(FXP )
|ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50
|11.15%
1. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares
YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was the top-performing levered/ inverse ETF returning more than 17% last week, due to a cut in China’s benchmark lending rate and increasing US-China diplomatic tension.
2. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares
This week’s top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list comprised many energy ETFs like Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares as the energy sector fell by ~3.5% in the last week. Increasing Omicron cases have hurt energy demand globally.
3. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
Another oil & gas ETF that made it to the list this week was OILD ETF that provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels.
4. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
NRGD ETF, which also provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels was one of the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs this week, gaining over 15% last week.
5. LABU – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares
The biotech fund, LABU gained by more than 14% last week driven by rapidly increasing Omicron cases bolstering demand for vaccines and boosters. Overall Biotech sector gained by 1.9% in the last five days.
6. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity was one of the candidates on the list as technology was the worst-performing sector losing ~3.6% this week. Technology stocks got a beating from a hawkish FED stance and a faster taper program.
7. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares
Another inverse technology ETF, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 11% this week as technology stocks fell on tighter Fed policy and virus concerns.
8. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Natural gas prices declined on a mild weather forecast.
9. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares
HIBS provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large cap stocks was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Inverse ETFs gained as stocks fell amid Omicron fears.
10. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50
This ETF which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks gained more than 11% this week as China’s central bank trimmed its key interest rate.
