Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/19/2021

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was the top-performing levered/ inverse ETF returning more than 17% last week, due to a cut in China’s benchmark lending rate and increasing US-China diplomatic tension.

2. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares

This week’s top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list comprised many energy ETFs like Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares as the energy sector fell by ~3.5% in the last week. Increasing Omicron cases have hurt energy demand globally.

3. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

Another oil & gas ETF that made it to the list this week was OILD ETF that provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels.

4. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which also provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels was one of the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs this week, gaining over 15% last week.

5. LABU – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABU gained by more than 14% last week driven by rapidly increasing Omicron cases bolstering demand for vaccines and boosters. Overall Biotech sector gained by 1.9% in the last five days.

6. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity was one of the candidates on the list as technology was the worst-performing sector losing ~3.6% this week. Technology stocks got a beating from a hawkish FED stance and a faster taper program.

7. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

Another inverse technology ETF, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 11% this week as technology stocks fell on tighter Fed policy and virus concerns.

8. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Natural gas prices declined on a mild weather forecast.

9. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

HIBS provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large cap stocks was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Inverse ETFs gained as stocks fell amid Omicron fears.

10. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

This ETF which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks gained more than 11% this week as China’s central bank trimmed its key interest rate.

