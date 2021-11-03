Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/31/2021

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework. Ticker Name 1 Week Return (YANG A- ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 13.62% (WANT) Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares 13.08% (UGE A- ) ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods 9.96% (TQQQ B ) ProShares UltraPro QQQ 9.82% (GDXD) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 9.29% (FXP B ) ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 9.16% (USD B ) ProShares Ultra Semiconductors 8.15% (SOXL B ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares 8.17% (DUST B- ) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares 7.85% (TMF B+ ) Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares 7.73%

1. (YANG A-) – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index was the top performing levered/ inverse ETF returning more than 13% last week. The Chinese market slumped amid growing concerns about the country’s economic outlook. Chinese developers witnessed falling shares and bonds and more downgrades.

2. (WANT) – Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares

WANT that seeks 300% of the daily investment results of the performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index returned 13%+ last week and made it to the list. The sector benefitted from an improving economy, easing Delta-variant fears, rapid vaccination drive, and better employment prospects. The S&P500 consumer discretionary index was the top performer last week amongst all the other indices.

3. (UGE A-) – ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods

UGE provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Consumer Staples stocks with a large focus on food, beverage, and tobacco companies. Consumers are now willing to step out of their homes and return to activity in full force supported by increasing vaccination rates which has uplifted the overall sector performance.

4. (TQQQ B) – ProShares UltraPro QQQ

TQQQ ETF offers 3x daily long leverage to the NASDAQ-100 Index having a heavy weightage on the IT industry that gained from upbeat earnings. Facebook announced better than expected results, while Microsoft and Alphabet also gave strong earnings last week.

5. (GDXD) – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs returning over 9% this week. Gold prices inched lower as investors grow apprehensive about the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

6. (FXP B) – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

This ETF which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks gained more than 9% this week as China market suffered from signs of slow growth in the country’s economy. Borrowers’ ability to repay debts, production cuts, power problems, lower steel demand, etc. are some of the other concerns in China currently.

7. (USD B) – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Semiconductors stocks also featured on this week’s list. The S&P500 semiconductor index gained by 4% in the last week on global chip shortage.

8. (SOXL B) – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

Similarly, SOXL which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index was another contender on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week.

9. (DUST B-) – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs returning over 7.85% this week as gold prices suffered from a strong US dollar, higher US bond yields, and prospects of tightening monetary conditions.

10. (TMF B+) – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares which tracks the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index was also present on the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs driven by a flattening U.S. treasury curve yield.