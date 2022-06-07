You are at:»»Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/05/2022
Leveraged and Inverse Channel - Direxion - ETF Trends
Leveraged & Inverse Channel

Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/05/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

TickerName1 Week Return
(CWEB)Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares10.51%
(UCO A)ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil8.86%
(YINN B)Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares8.73%
(TMV A)Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares7.34%
(TTT B+)ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury7.15%
(CHAU B)Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares6.59%
(XPP C)ProShares Ultra FTSE China 506.39%
(DRV B-)Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares6.16%
(RXD B)ProShares UltraShort Health Care6.03%
(YCS A)ProShares UltraShort Yen5.94%


1. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, returned 10.5% last week, and topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs after China concluded its regulatory probe into Didi Global, releasing some regulatory pressure from its internet sector.

2. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the levered ETFs returning more than 8% last week, as oil prices gained following the EU’s announcement to ban Russian crude imports and as China eased COVID-imposed restrictions in the country.

3. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was one of the top levered ETFs last week as Beijing eased COVID-19 restrictions thereby boosting investor confidence.

4. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV which offers 3x short leveraged exposure to the NYSE 20-Year Plus Treasury Bond Index, made it to the list as the 20-year Treasury bond yield increased to 3.43 from 3.27, a week earlier.

5. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury also made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yield continued to rise.

6. CHAU – Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The CHAU ETF which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the CSI 300 Index, comprising the largest and most liquid stocks in the Chinese A-share market also made it to the list.

7. XPP – ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

Another China-focused ETFXPP that offers 2x daily long leverage to the FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. The ETF gained more than 6% in the last week driven by positive investor sentiment after COVID-related restrictions were eased in the country.

8. DRV – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The DRV ETF, which offers -3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs, was one of the top-performing inverse ETFs returning more than 6% last week. The overall real estate sector fell by ~2.5% amid rising rates and on a surge of newly-built properties.

9. RXD – ProShares UltraShort Health Care

Proshares UltraShort Health Care ETFRXD was one of the candidates on the top-performing inverse ETFs list. Healthcare was the worst-performing sector, losing over 3% in the last week. Hospitals suffered from higher expenses and lower patient volumes amid a rising inflation scenario.

10. YCS – ProShares UltraShort Yen

The YCS ETF is for those seeking to gain from a weak Japanese yen relative to the U.S. dollar. The Yen was at its multi-year lows on expectations of the Bank of Japan to maintain its low-interest rate policy stance.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

RELATED TOPICS
CHAUCWEBDirexionDRVleveraged & inverse channelRXDTMVTTTUCOXPP

DIREXION RESOURCES & REPORTS

TACTICAL TRADING RESOURCES

THEMATIC ETF RESOURCES

X