Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/05/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, returned 10.5% last week, and topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs after China concluded its regulatory probe into Didi Global, releasing some regulatory pressure from its internet sector.

2. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the levered ETFs returning more than 8% last week, as oil prices gained following the EU’s announcement to ban Russian crude imports and as China eased COVID-imposed restrictions in the country.

3. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was one of the top levered ETFs last week as Beijing eased COVID-19 restrictions thereby boosting investor confidence.

4. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV which offers 3x short leveraged exposure to the NYSE 20-Year Plus Treasury Bond Index, made it to the list as the 20-year Treasury bond yield increased to 3.43 from 3.27, a week earlier.

5. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury also made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yield continued to rise.

6. CHAU – Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The CHAU ETF which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the CSI 300 Index, comprising the largest and most liquid stocks in the Chinese A-share market also made it to the list.

7. XPP – ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

Another China-focused ETF, XPP that offers 2x daily long leverage to the FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. The ETF gained more than 6% in the last week driven by positive investor sentiment after COVID-related restrictions were eased in the country.

8. DRV – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The DRV ETF, which offers -3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs, was one of the top-performing inverse ETFs returning more than 6% last week. The overall real estate sector fell by ~2.5% amid rising rates and on a surge of newly-built properties.

9. RXD – ProShares UltraShort Health Care

Proshares UltraShort Health Care ETF, RXD was one of the candidates on the top-performing inverse ETFs list. Healthcare was the worst-performing sector, losing over 3% in the last week. Hospitals suffered from higher expenses and lower patient volumes amid a rising inflation scenario.

10. YCS – ProShares UltraShort Yen

The YCS ETF is for those seeking to gain from a weak Japanese yen relative to the U.S. dollar. The Yen was at its multi-year lows on expectations of the Bank of Japan to maintain its low-interest rate policy stance.

