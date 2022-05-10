Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 05/08/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped last week’s list returning over 43%. Oil prices gained, driven by increasing demand for fuel in the wake of the EU nearing Russian ban and OPEC’s resistance to increasing the output quota.

2. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production ranked second on the top-performing leveraged ETFs list returning ~33% last week.

3. ERX – Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares was another energy ETF present on the list.

4. DIG – ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas

DIG, ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas ETF that offers 2x daily long leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, was one of the top-performing ETFs on rising oil and gas prices.

5. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF was one of the top-performing levered ETFs gaining ~19% in the last week. Natural gas prices are gaining as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt the global energy markets.

6. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was one of the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning more than ~17% last week as China goes into a slowdown driven by lower export growth and COVID-19 lockdowns.

7. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, was another oil & gas exploration and production ETF that made it to the list on growing supply concerns.

8. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV which offers 3x short leveraged exposure to the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index, made it to the list this week as Treasury yields continue to increase on Fed’s hawkish stance.

9. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yield continued to rise. The yield on the 20-year Treasury bond increased to 3.39% from 3.25%, a week earlier.

10. CLDS – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares which tracks the performance of the Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index inversely featured on the top-performing levered ETFs list as the technology sector fell by ~6% in the last five days. The sector declined amid a broad sell-off as investors grew concerned about Fed’s ability to curb inflation with interest rate hikes.

