Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/24/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(GDXD)
|MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
|32.86%
|(LABD )
|Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares
|28.71%
|(FNGD)
|MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
|28.27%
|(WEBS)
|Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
|26.87%
|(SINV)
|ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF
|26.42%
|(JDST )
|Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
|22.83%
|(YANG )
|Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares
|22.22%
|(DUST )
|Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares
|20.92%
|(KOLD )
|ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
|20.86%
|(UVXY )
|ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
|15.37%
1. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs returning over 30% this week. Gold prices inched lower on expected interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and strong US dollar.
2. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares
The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector gained nearly 28% last week. The biotech sector suffered a fall of ~1.6% last week amid rising interest rates, slowing global growth, and supply chain challenges.
3. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the technology sector lost ~1.5% in the last five days driven by tighter monetary policy and rising interest rates.
4. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week as technology stock valuation witnessed a correction in a rising rate environment.
5. SINV – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF
SINV that tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies, gained ~26% in the last week. Prices of the precious metals fell on a strong USD and potential interest rate hike.
6. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index was another top-performing inverse ETF, returning more than 22% in the last week.
7. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares
YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was one of the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning more than ~22% last week since China market fell on renewed lockdown fears as COVID situation worsens.
8. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares
DUST which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was another top inverse ETFs returning ~20% last week as gold prices also suffered in a rising interest rate and strong dollar environment.
9. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list returning nearly 20% last week, as natural gas prices fell on larger-than-expected inventory report.
10. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as volatility increased amid global slowdown fears, China’s Covid-19 outbreak, and faster US interest rate hikes. VIX, the CBOE Volatility Index increased to 27.02 from ~19.6 in the last week.
For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.