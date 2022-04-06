Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/03/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. BNKD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

BNKD tracks three times the inverse performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. The financial sector declined on expectations of more aggressive interest U.S. rate hikes. The Financials was the worst-performing sector losing ~4% in the last five days.

2. DRN – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares

This ETF offers 3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs gained as investors continue to increase their exposure to real estate now on expected higher housing costs in the future.

3. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs as the semiconductor sector lost more than 9% in the last week. The semiconductor sector continues to reel from supply constraints and some weakness from big technology stocks like Qualcomm.

4. LABU – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABU gained by more than 11% last week on the back of innovation and potential M&A activities on lower valuations.

5. UTSL – Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares

UTSL which provides daily 3x exposure to an index of utility companies in the U.S. featured on the list of best performing levered ETFs this week. Utilities were the best performing sector returning nearly 2% in the last week. Investors preferred utility stocks as they aim at reducing volatility and risk, thereby stabilizing one’s portfolio.

6. MEXX – Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The MEXX ETF seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25- 50 Net Total Return USD Index. The Index comprises large-, mid-and small-cap companies covering ~99% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Mexico. Most Latin American markets are benefiting from increased global investors’ attention amid war and rising commodity prices.

7. FAZ – Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

FAZ, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index also made it to the list as the financials were the worst-performing sector last week, falling amid Fed’s aggressive interest policy and more U.S. sanctions on Russia.

8. TMF – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares which tracks the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index was also present on the list of top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs. However, yields have increased this week owing to the Fed’s aggressive rate policy.

9. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was one of the top levered ETFs last week supported by a report that the country would consider granting U.S. authorities full access to US-listed Chinese stocks’ audit reports and will also revise its confidentiality rules involving offshore listings.

10. URE – ProShares Ultra Real Estate

The URE ETF which offers 2x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs was one of the top-performing levered ETFs last week, as investors increased their RE focus driven by expected higher prices in the future.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.