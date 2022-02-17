Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 02/13/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list returning nearly 25% this week.

2. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned ~20% in the last week as investors seek a safe haven against higher inflationary and increasing volatility trends.

3. JNUG – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

JNUG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index tracks the performance of foreign and domestic companies engaging in gold and silver mining. JNUG featured on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week driven by rising inflation concerns across the globe.

4. MJXL – ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ETF

MJXL provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of cannabis firms located globally, featured on this week’s list of top-performing levered ETFs. Cannabis ETFs made a comeback in the last few weeks after the re-introduction and passing of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act which would give cannabis companies access to financial institutions and capital markets. Canadian producer Canopy Growth also reported strong earnings results.

5. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts was one of the top-performing levered ETFs this week as volatility increased amid geopolitical tensions and inflation. VIX, the CBOE Volatility Index increased to 24.29 from ~20 in the last week.

6. NUGT – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Another gold ETF, NUGT that seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. The ETF gained more than 13% in the last week.

7. MEXX – Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The MEXX ETF seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25- 50 Net Total Return USD Index. The Index comprises large-, mid-and small-cap companies covering ~99% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Mexico. Most Latin American markets gained on easing geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine as some Russian forces returned from the borders.

8. OOTO – Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

OOTO which aims to deliver 2x the daily returns of its underlying index comprising of US-listed travel and vacation companies was one of the top-performing levered ETFs this week. This ETF got a boost as international travel resumes after increased vaccinations and easing travel restrictions.

9. AGQ – Proshares Ultra Silver

AGQ ETF which offers 2x daily long leverage to the Silver bullion returned more than 10% last week. The silver ETF gained on rising inflation worries and industrial demand especially for electric vehicles and in the solar industry.

10. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped this week’s list returning over 8%. The energy sector gained, driven by increasing demand for fuel and existing Russian-Ukraine tensions indicating supply concerns.

