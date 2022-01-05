Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/02/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector gained by more than 17% last week. The overall biotech sector declined by ~0.40% in the last week amidst uncertainty around the pandemic. Major vaccine makers like Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech declined at the start of the year.

2. DRN – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares

This ETF offers 3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs gained on the back of rising retail sales and consumer spending power.

3. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment returned ~10% in the last week supported by improving economic growth prospects and homebuyers’ confidence around limited impact reports of the Omicron variant.

4. UTSL – Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares

UTSL provides daily 3x exposure to an index of utility companies in the U.S. as the U.S. government took steps to eliminate supply chain bottlenecks, making an effort to curb the growing inflation.

5. URE – ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Another real estate ETF that made it to the list was ProShares Ultra Real Estate ETF returning 6.84% in the last week.

6. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned ~5% in the last week as investors seek a safe haven against higher inflationary trends.

7. DUSL – Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

DUSL, which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US industrial companies also featured on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list as the industrials sector gained by 1.4% last week, amidst rapidly rising yields. Industrials also benefitted from new economic data showing expansion in manufacturing.

8. MLPR – ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN

MLPR which provides quarterly 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as energy was the best performing sector returning 5.5% in the last week.

9. RETL – Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

RETL offers 2x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 RGS Retail Index. The ETF returned over 5% in the last week driven by positive shoppers’ sentiment and increasing consumer spending in the holiday season. Both multiline and specialty retail segments gained 3% and 1%, respectively over the last five days.

10. MIDU – Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares

This ETF which offers 3x daily long leverage to the S&P Midcap 400 Index with heavy weightage on financials, IT, and industrials was present on this week’s list. The ETF is benefitting from expected global recovery and economic improvement.

