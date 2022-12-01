Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/27/2022 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas topped the list of top performing levered ETFs gaining more than ~20% in the last week. Natural gas prices are rising on higher heating demand in the U.S. as winter approaches.

2. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned over 11% last week as gold rose on a dollar pullback and expectations about a slower pace of rate hikes.

3. JNUG – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

JNUG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index tracks the performance of foreign and domestic companies engaging in gold and silver mining. JNUG was also one of the candidates on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list returning ~9.9% last week.

4. TMF – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares. which tracks the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index, was present on the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs. The yield on the U.S. 20-year treasury bond inched lower from 3.95% to 3.93% in the last week. Treasury yield fell after the Fed confirmed a slower pace of rate hikes recently.

5. SILX – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF

SILX provides daily 2x exposure to an index of global silver mining and exploration companies and featured on the list with ~9.5% returns last week. Precious metals gained on the back of a declining greenback and as the US Fed prepares for slower hikes.

6. UTSL – Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares

UTSL, which provides daily 3x exposure to an index of utility companies in the U.S., was on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week as the utilities sector gained by ~2.4% in the last week. The utilities sector looks to benefit from the opportunity of the Fed financial aid to encourage a faster transition to renewable sources of energy.

7. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETF returning more than 9% last week amid increasing protests and rising COVID cases in the country.

8. PYPS – AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF

PYPS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of PayPal stock. The stock tumbled over weakening market share and rising competition from Apple Pay.

9. SWEB – AXS Short China Internet ETF

SWEB provides 1x inverse exposure to the daily performance of KWEB, an exchange-traded fund composed of overseas listed, China-based companies engaged in the Internet and other related sectors. China internet-focused ETFs tumbled, driven by renewed lockdown conditions and rising unrest in the country.

10. NUGT – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Another gold ETF, NUGT seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. The ETF gained more than 8% in the last week.

